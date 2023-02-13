The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
Rochelle Burbury
By Rochelle Burbury
SHARE
THIS



Independent media agency The Media Store  has won the FY23 Travel Texas account for the Australia and New Zealand markets, following a competitive pitch.

With a third of all Australian adults and 23 per cent of New Zealanders now intending to travel overseas in the next 12 months, cutting through the clutter of destination messages and deals will be the challenge for all tourism accounts in 2023.

The category continues to operate within the same old formula, a photographic montage of a handful of attractions from the destination, one or two scenic vistas or perhaps a sprinkle of fine dining. Fortunately for Texas, there are so many cultures, regions, destinations, and activities that can be personalised for each traveller. It is this inspiration that will underpin The Media Store’s media response and partnership with Proof Advertising, the global account lead for Travel Texas.

Commenting on the appointment of The Media Store, proof advertising account director, Blake Maraoui, said: “The Media Store demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of their local audiences, emerging media trends and has the full-funnel strategic approach this campaign requires. We look forward to partnering with their passionate team to inspire more Australians and New Zealanders to plan a trip to Texas during 2023.”

The Media Store CEO, Stephen Leeds, said: “The Media Store has a proud history of working with tourism bodies and the appointment to Travel Texas further validates our capabilities to navigate the competitive category and find travel intenders across all channels.  We are excited about the role we will play in motivating travellers from the ANZ region to ‘get their own trip to Texas’.  As travellers have regained their confidence and enthusiasm for overseas destinations, we look forward to bringing to life the campaign that Proof Advertising have created, and we thank Travel Texas for again trusting us with their brand.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

The Media Store Travel Texas

Latest News

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
  • Media

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads

Journalist and editor Sarah Norris (lead image) has been appointed Head of Food at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday to oversee an ambitious plan to supercharge the Good Food brand in the marketplace to drive subscriber growth. Norris has built an enviable reputation across the food and beverage industry in […]

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
  • Media

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media

Australian award-winning energy retailer Nectr has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake the company’s digital media planning, buying and strategy. Following a competitive pitch, Half Dome has been charged with delivering results through performance media planning and buying across performance media channels.

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
  • Campaigns

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF

Rest, one of Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, has launched a new brand campaign featuring a boundary-breaking body percussion performance designed to capture how it feels to be a Rest member. Developed in collaboration with BMF, the campaign features real Rest members and artists and its unique creative platform is a first of its kind […]

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
  • Media

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth

Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
  • Technology

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia

Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]