The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media

Independent media agency The Media Store has won the FY23 Travel Texas account for the Australia and New Zealand markets, following a competitive pitch.

With a third of all Australian adults and 23 per cent of New Zealanders now intending to travel overseas in the next 12 months, cutting through the clutter of destination messages and deals will be the challenge for all tourism accounts in 2023.

The category continues to operate within the same old formula, a photographic montage of a handful of attractions from the destination, one or two scenic vistas or perhaps a sprinkle of fine dining. Fortunately for Texas, there are so many cultures, regions, destinations, and activities that can be personalised for each traveller. It is this inspiration that will underpin The Media Store’s media response and partnership with Proof Advertising, the global account lead for Travel Texas.

Commenting on the appointment of The Media Store, proof advertising account director, Blake Maraoui, said: “The Media Store demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of their local audiences, emerging media trends and has the full-funnel strategic approach this campaign requires. We look forward to partnering with their passionate team to inspire more Australians and New Zealanders to plan a trip to Texas during 2023.”

The Media Store CEO, Stephen Leeds, said: “The Media Store has a proud history of working with tourism bodies and the appointment to Travel Texas further validates our capabilities to navigate the competitive category and find travel intenders across all channels. We are excited about the role we will play in motivating travellers from the ANZ region to ‘get their own trip to Texas’. As travellers have regained their confidence and enthusiasm for overseas destinations, we look forward to bringing to life the campaign that Proof Advertising have created, and we thank Travel Texas for again trusting us with their brand.”