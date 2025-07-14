The Media Store Appoints M+C Saatchi’s Tanvi Singh As Head of Strategy & Planning

Indie media agency The Media Store has appointed senior strategy and marketing leader Tanvi Singh as its new head of strategy and planning.

Under her new remit, Singh will lead strategy and planning for The Media Store. She will be responsible for reviewing current client strategies and overseeing new business pitching.

Singh brings more than 14 years of experience to The Media Store, having worked across Australia, Southeast Asia and India, for brands in banking, fintech, retail and FMCG sectors.

She joins The Media Store from M+C Saatchi, where she was a senior strategy consultant, overseeing connection strategy and planning for Woolworths.

Before this, she spent almost four years at Mindshare, where she was strategy director for clients including NAB, BP, Nike, University of Melbourne and Blackmores and as a strategy director at Vizeum, where she oversaw strategy and communications planning for MYOB, Sonos, Mini and PayPal.

Singh also spent several years in Malaysia as strategy planning lead at Isobar before moving internally with Dentsu to the Melbourne office.

She has been a contributor to the industry through her work with the MFA, thought leadership in WARC, and as a grand jury member at the New York Festivals AME awards.

“As we continue to focus on providing industry-leading, multi-channel media solutions, we’re excited to have someone of Tanvi’s significant expertise to lead our strategy and planning offering,” The Media Store chief operating officer Jacquie Alley said.

“Tanvi brings a diverse skillset to The Media Store, having worked across brand, CX, digital media and channel planning. As an engineer turned marketer, she is well-placed to lead both strategy and planning for the business, with her proven track record of driving impact with creative use of media and technology. We look forward to working closely with Tanvi to invigorate our current client strategies, while also seeking out new business opportunities,” Alley added.

“Our industry is changing faster than ever before, and there’s increased momentum among clients looking to independent agencies to drive growth for their business. I believe TMS has an impactful proposition in ‘Re-imagining Media’ to offer to clients and the industry. Stephen [Leeds, CEO] and Jacquie are a strong leadership duo who have built an incredible agency culture, and I’m excited about what’s coming and look forward to partnering with them to do great work,” Singh said.

Singh’s appointment is effective immediately.