The Media Shop & Broadsign Team Up To Fuel Growth

Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, and Australian outdoor media company The Media Shop has announced a partnership that will fuel the growth of TMS’ network of retail signage.

TMS is leveraging the Broadsign Platform to streamline ad sales and manage and distribute content across its expanding display network, including IGNITE, a new collection of 500 screens spanning Coles Express petrol and convenience stores in six capital cities.

Major brands, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Bunnings, and Officeworks, among others, have already activated campaigns on IGNITE screens to reach audiences with hyperlocal, contextually relevant ads. As advertiser interest in retail media continues to rise, the Broadsign Platform will provide TMS with the flexibility, scalability, and programmatic capabilities to expand its network to support the demand.

With Broadsign as the backbone of its entire network, TMS’ team can operate at optimal efficiency, deliver on its promises to customers, and support dynamic content featuring full-motion video and real-time contextual data such as live sports scores.

Greg Power, general manager, The Media Shop, said: “With the Broadsign team and its technology on our side, we’ll be able to easily expand, and we’re thrilled about the collaboration.”

Ben Allman, director of sales, Broadsign, ANZ, said, “TMS fills a true advertising niche in Australia, and we’re excited to be a part of such a rapidly expanding network in the evolving retail media space.

“Our work together allows TMS to quickly build a sizable digital out-of-home network in a scalable, secure, and simple manner.

“Their team can now easily plan, propose and deliver campaigns and manage their network with greater ease, and we look forward to building upon this work in our continued partnership with The Media Shop and Coles Express.”