The Media Precinct Group Announces New Agency, Resolve, And Headspace Win

The Media Precinct Group has launched Resolve, a new form of agency to meet the increasing need for creative conversations that expand beyond the traditional advertisement for clients.

Media Precinct managing director Glenda Wynyard said the audiences of the group’s clients wish to connect were dynamically changing well before 2020.

“Our clients are disruptors in their field, they need a new way of thinking to navigate the changing demands on their marketing teams to drive their business results.

“The Media Precinct business was built on the foundation of understanding audiences and part of the discussion Media Precinct has with clients is not only around how to connect but how to ‘converse’ with their potential customers.

“The ‘conversational’ element of our business has grown. As a result, we’ve brought these strengths together to form Resolve, which encompasses strategic, creative content and community expertise.”

Gorgia Brewer, head of Resolve, (pictured) added: “It’s an exciting time to officially launch our agency. We believe our services, developed around ‘conversations’, are imperative in a changing consumer driven world.

“We have always seen positive impacts from our strategic work built around audiences. Towards the end of last year this resulted in headspace awarding us their social content, paid social and community management account.

“This win consolidated our broader group’s relationship with our long term client.

“Last year we launched our first broadcast series specifically developed for the group’s long-term client, Animals Australia. The joint production developed by Resolve and our partner production company H2 using The Media Precinct’s audience insights, uses an innovative approach to educate, influence and entertain mass audiences about plant based food in a celebratory manner.

“As part of a broader campaign, VegKit, the impact on audiences has been hugely successful.

“This is an example of how Resolve’s ability to move past traditional advertising complements our existing media business, creating alternative and change-making content for clients. And we have added new clients to our portfolio outside of the group.”

Wynyard added: “We see Resolve as an important part of the evolution of our business and, more importantly, brings different thinking and real value to the clients we work with.

“There are very few Australian owned, independent agencies that are truly able to bring research, media, creative content and community management together under one roof.”