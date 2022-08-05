The Masked Singer Is Back And It Is A Bonkers Extravaganza

10’s Masked Singer is gearing up to return, and what it lacks in seriousness, it makes up for in silliness and usually ratings.

Masked Singer will be airing from Sunday 7th of August, and it is racing onto the scene after the success of 10’s Hunted.

EP Tamara Simoneau chatted with B&T, about why 10’s bonkers show cuts through. Simoneau puts down some of the show’s appeal to the mystery of it all, and she said: “Think it’s the I have to know!

“First, you get dragged in by those crazy costumes, and then you want to know how they sound, then you want to know who it is. You are constantly being pulled along for the ride,”

Plus, it’s a show that creates a lot of discussions, whether it’s from a gossip site guessing who’s under the masks or from your brother while watching it together on the lounge, “Your ad breaks are spent analysing every piece of information,” Simoneau rightly points out.

The show creates conversation and connection.

So what audience is a show like Masked Singer trying to reach? Well, unsurprisingly, it’s families, “It is a family friend extravaganza that appeals to different age groups for very different reasons.

“Kids go bonkers for the costumes; older generations will just be so hooked, trying to figure out who the voices are. Everyone’s excited about the spectacle,” she explained.

And what’s Simoneau’s elevator pitch for Masked Singer? For viewers and potential partners. She said: “pure bonkers joy is what the show is and what we lean into it. You get full permission to be bonkers. Nothing is off-limits.”

But as Simoneau beautifully puts the show’s success so far, is a sign of the times, she said: “Right now, there’s a moment for anything that is joyous, and that is what is resonating with people, and you want an escape; there’s nothing more colourful. You want to be together; again, not many shows bring a family into one room.”

And how does Masked Singer, which is ultimately a joyful silly show, resonate when it comes to finding partners? Lisa Squillace, national sales director, Paramount ANZ, said: “With a show as entertaining and addictive as The Masked Singer, brands continue to have a lot of fun with creative integration.

“The Masked Singer has a water cooler effect, and its reach is amplified far beyond broadcast. You just have to think back to last season when Kyle Sandilands’ was unmasked as PAW Patrol’s Rubble, and it generated major chatter across radio and social media.

“This year, brands such as Menulog are excited to be part of the feel-good, high energy, family-fun that is synonymous with The Masked Singer.”

This season also welcomes in Abbie Chatfield, and she is everywhere. She’s on your Instagram feed, she’s on the airwaves, and she’s now also on 10’s Masked Singer.

She’s bold, she’s brainy, she’s managed to cut through from influencer to just plain old fashion celebrity, and she’s bringing her wit and general fabulousness to this season’s Masked Singer.

The panel has had a rebrand. Besides David Hughes, all the judges are fresh, and 10’s recruited Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Ms Chatfield to fill the shoes of Jackie O, Danni Minogue and Urzila Carlson.

It’s a risk spicing up a panel that worked so well, but Chatfield’s helping bring new life into the panel, and thankfully Osher Ginsberg has stuck around to host. Sure, she’s not bringing Minogue’s popstar factor, but she’s bringing a sense of zest and fun that is hard not to love.

Chatfield is a talent, but she’s also controversial. Perhaps, because, as a society, we are still getting used to women that speak their minds and own their own sexuality, but nevertheless, she still does seem like the perfect addition to 10’s family-friendly show, which drew big numbers last year and has a pretty good chance of doing it again.

Plus, hats off to 10 for not siloing Chatfield as a slightly controversial contestant.

It’s also great to see Chatfield in a different element, and this isn’t about her posing as a love interest for someone else. She’s now the show.

So, how does Chatfield find being a judge instead of a contestant? Chatfield told B&T, “It’s more freedom than I’ve ever had on television!”

Freedom for Chatfield is positive; it gives her the chance to rib her co-hosts and show a different side of herself.

Of course, that doesn’t mean her Masked Singer debut hasn’t had its moments, “It is challenging! Sitting next to people, who have been in the industry for over 20 years, is intimidating, but it’s been amazing and a big growth experience for me,” She said.

And what can we expect from who’s under those masks? Well, Chatfield keeps the names tight to her chest, but she said: “the calibre of celebrities, I did cry during one reveal.”

And it’s also exciting to see Chatfield’s chemistry with the other judges, particularly, Chrissie Swan. Chatfield said: ‘“I’m obsessed with Chrissie!”

It will be interesting to see if this season of 10’s Masked Singer gives Chatfield the chance to cement herself as more than just an influencer and reality television contestant but instead as a television star.

However, it might be even more exciting to see who is behind the masks! And what numbers the show pulls.