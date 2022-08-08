The Masked Singer Capitalises On Our Neighbours Nostalgia With First Reveal

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
The Masked Singer debuted last night and Toadie made his debut post Neighbours.

Neighbours ended this year, almost cracking a million for its finale and then cracking over a million in BVOD views.

Ryan Moloney, aka Toadie, has starred in Neighbours since 1995 and has been a much-loved fixture on our television screens. However, there’s been much speculation about what he’d do after the soap ended.

While there’s still hope he’ll do something fun like appearing on, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Moloney made his post Neighbours debut last night on The Masked Singer.

Moloney performed Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran while wearing a knight’s costume on the silly show until he was unmasked, which led the Judges to be enthusiastically speechless.

It’ll be interesting to see if any more Neighbours cast members appear on this season of The Masked Singer.

