The Marketing Club & SMK Partner To Upskill Marketers Through New Digital Training Partnership

The Marketing Club (TMC), a grassroots community group aiming to foster connections among marketers, has joined forces with digital training provider SMK to offer more accessible professional development for marketers across Australia and New Zealand.

Through the partnership, TMC members will gain discounted access to SMK’s courses, spanning Marketing AI, Meta and Google Ads, LinkedIn for B2B, email strategy and more – along with early access to whitepapers, trend briefings and on-demand learning.

The collaboration will also include co-branded events and live sessions shaped by community feedback and industry needs.

TMC has hosted over 85 events and built a community of over 12,500 marketers, from freelancers and students to in-house teams and agency professionals.

A recent member survey found that 85 per cent struggle to keep up with professional development, citing time and relevance as key barriers.

“I started TMC because I wanted to create the kind of community and support that I wished I had earlier in my career. What I’ve heard again and again from members is that they want to keep learning, but often don’t know where to start. SMK’s content is clear, focused and built for real-world marketing. That’s what makes this partnership so exciting – it gives our members access to world-class education that meets them where they are,” TMC founder Chanel Clark said.

“Marketers already have a lot on their plates, so it’s not uncommon for training to get pushed down the list – not because it’s unimportant, but because it’s overwhelming. By teaming up with TMC, we’re hoping to connect their 12,500+ members with learning that is more doable and something they can actually use, not just add to their to-do list,” James Fitzgerald, executive director of programming at SMK said.

The rollout will begin across Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks, with initial access to SMK courses, events and content available to all TMC members.

Founded in 2010, SMK delivers in-person and platform-focused digital training to over 10,000 marketing and communications professionals annually, with content designed to support day-to-day marketing work.

