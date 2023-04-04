The Mammoth Meatball Is Here To Save The Planet! Via Wunderman Thompson Benelux

    The world’s first meatball made from mammoth DNA has been revealed at the Nemo Science Museum in the Netherlands – a scientific experiment and creative collaboration between Wunderman Thompson Benelux, Australian cultured meat start-up Vow, Wefilm and a group of international experts to demonstrate the potential of cultured meat to revolutionise the food industry.

    The Mammoth Meatball concept is more than a cutting-edge innovation – it’s a striking statement which aims to challenge the public and the meat industry to think differently about how we produce and consume food, highlighting cultured meat as a viable alternative to traditional animal agriculture. The idea was initiated by creative disruptor Bas Korsten, Chief Creative Officer at global creative agency Wunderman Thompson, best known for The Next Rembrandt, a 3D-printed painting that was the result of AI learning from the complete works of Rembrandt.

    Using new and innovative technology, the mammoth meatball was created from the DNA of the extinct woolly mammoth and completed with fragments of African elephant DNA (a close relative to the mammoth).

    Cultured meat is genuine animal meat, grown from the cells of animals – instead of the animals themselves – using innovative molecular technology. Cultured meat can be designed to be preferable in both taste and nutritional value, and has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental impacts normally associated with traditional meat production.

    The Mammoth Meatball is a unique experiment – but one that also has a very serious ambition which is to start a conversation around the future of food for a rapidly growing population – and to introduce the idea of cultured meat to a wider audience.

    Bas Korsten, initiator of the project and global chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson, said: “In much the same way that The Next Rembrandt in 2016 harnessed cutting edge technology to produce something unexpected and groundbreaking, the Mammoth Meatball shows the world that when cutting edge technology meets creativity it can change our future. Our aim is to start a conversation about how we eat, and what the future alternatives can look and taste like. Cultured meat is meat, but not as we know it. It’s the future.”

    Amsterdam-based creative film agency Wefilm joined WT as creative partner in the project, and produced a short documentary in which the cutting-edge process is documented. Juliette Stevens directed the documentary on Wefilm’s behalf.

    Stevens, director, said: “When people from different fields come together, remarkable solutions can be developed for major problems. As a part of this Mammoth Meatball team I couldn’t be more thrilled, because I love it when creativity meets science to make the impossible possible. I hope with this short documentary people – but also governments – will be inspired and start to think differently about how we make and eat food today. Let’s embrace animal and earth friendly technologies like cultured meat that will radically improve our food system, sooner rather than later.”

    As Australia’s first cultured meat company, Vow is committed to creating food that is not only more sustainable but also more delicious and nutritious. Unlike most other cultivated meat startups, Vow is using this technology to create new products that go beyond replicating existing pieces of meat. By working with a team of scientists, chefs, and creators, Vow is exploring new flavours, textures, and nutritional benefits that have never been seen before. In November 2022, the Sydney-based company announced a $49.2M Series A funding to continue its mission, bringing forth the next generation of food products fit for a rising population. This significant new funding marks the world record for a Series A raise in the cultured meat industry.

    Having launched less than four years ago, Vow is already leading the way with their world changing innovation, and they’re just getting started. The company will be launching their first brand, Forged by Vow, in Singapore later this year, creating dining experiences unlike anything we’ve seen before.

    James Ryall, Vow, Chief Scientific Officer, said: “What’s truly exciting about this project is the ability to create a protein that hasn’t existed in thousands of years. Cultivated meat allows us to push the boundaries of culinary innovation and create entirely new food experiences. Rather than simply replicating existing products, this technology offers us the opportunity to create something truly unique and better. It’s a missed opportunity not to take advantage of the potential of cultivated meat to revolutionise the way we think about food. Cultured meat is going to need the support of political systems to generate enough momentum and money to support this brand new technology.”

    Tim Noakesmith, Vow, Founder, said: “With our first brand, Forged by Vow, we are aiming to pioneer a new school of thought: that food as we know it doesn’t need to be the way we know it. We are on a mission to break the status quo of food using unexpected, delicious flavours and unforgettable experiences. The future of food favours the brave.”

    CREDIT LIST

    Client: Vow

    Co-founder and Director: Tim Noakesmith

    Chief Scientific Officer: James Ryall

    Product manager: Sarah Ellice-Flint

    Marketing Specialist: Sarah Separovich

    BizOps Associate: Jasper van Veen

    Food Inventor: Adem Kurcan

     

    Academic Researchers

    Senior Group Leader Stem Cell Engineering: Professor Ernst Wolvetang

    Senior European Leukodystrophies Association (ELA): Giovanni Pietrogrande, Ph.D.

     

    Biodiversity advisors: Naturalis Biodiversty Centre Netherlands

    Director Public Engagement: Corine van Impelen

    Science Communication Officer: Bart Braun

     

    Agency: Wunderman Thompson Benelux

    Global Chief Creative Officer: Bas Korsten

    Benelux Chief Creative Officer: Sandra Bold

    Creative concept: Jasper Korpershoek, Bas Korsten, Marius Gottlieb

    Copywriter: Jasper Korpershoek, Bas Korsten

    Art director: Tunchan Kalkan

    Group Account lead: Dorien van Antwerpen

    Account manager: Sarah Savoir

     

    Production company: WeFilm

    Co-founder / CEO: Bas Welling

    Director: Juliette Stevens

    Editor: Nik Roosenberg

    Creative: Marius Gottlieb

    1st AD: Fabian van der Hulst

    Executive Producer: Beau van Assem

    Producer: Ellis Thomas

    DOP: Zeeger Verschuren

    Focus Puller: Chris van Dijk

    2nd AC: Keith Tedesco

    Gaffer: Thomas Jeninga

    Best Boy: Sander Idema

    Setdresser: Rivka Koops

    Production assistent: Tijn Lodder

    Cameraman event: Luc Roes

     

    Wunderman Thompson Sydney – production

    National Head of Production: Alistair Pratten

    Senior Producer: Siobhan Crowley

    2nd Unit Director: John McGovarin

    DOP: Courtney Jones

    Cam Assist: Macs Finaly

    Sound recordist: Oliver Dibley Chief Creative Officer: Joao Braga

    Food Creative: Robbie Postma

    Music production & Sound design: Amp.Amsterdam // The Sonic Branding Company

    Audio director and composer: Bertus Pelser

    Sound engineer: Martin Snel

    Project manager: Frederique Vroom

     

    VFX and postproduction: Ambassadors

    Executive Creative Director: Justin Blyth

    Head of production: Michelle Kruger

    Producer: Sophie van Kooten

    Animator: Stefano Paron, Ilaria Di Sevo

    Colourist: Amy Besate

    3D Supervisor: Ralph Meijer, Nick Groenveld

    3D Artists: Sjoerd de Greef, Chris Klinkhamer, Puck van Vliet

    3D Animation: Oscar Guagnelli

    VFX artists: Sil Bulterman, Jeroen Baars

     

    Photography

    Food photographer: Aico Lind Event Photographer: Robert Harrison

     

    PR

    Global PR lead: Jessica Hartley Global PR agency: For the Right Reason

    PR agency USA: BCW NY

    Global CCO: Fede Garcia

    EVP BCW Global: Heidi Donato

     

    Website: Monwest

    Website Design: Joop Akerboom & Matthias Leuhof

    Website Development: Stan van Oers & Amber van Os

    Other:

    Culinary advisor: Phillip Davenport, Sydney

    Bioengineer advisor: Arend Vos

    Professor of Molecular Biology: Merlin Crossley

