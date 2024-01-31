THE LUME Melbourne & De Bortoli Wines Unite Enhancing Upcoming Leonardo Da Vinci Experience

THE LUME Melbourne has announced an exclusive partnership with De Bortoli Wines, a family wine company with a rich history dating back to 1928.

Founded by Vittorio De Bortoli after migrating from Northern Italy to Australia, De Bortoli Wines has become synonymous with hard work, innovation and a passion for bringing people together over good wine and good food. Now in the hands of the fourth generation, the family continues to blend their strong Italian heritage with fresh energy and new ideas.

As part of this exciting collaboration, De Bortoli Wines has been named the Official Wine Supplier for the highly anticipated Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius experience at THE LUME Melbourne opening on 16th March 2024. This partnership brings together the artistry of THE LUME and De Bortoli Wines to create a unique and immersive experience for visitors.

“This partnership is a chance to celebrate the beauty of art and the joy of wine, making both accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” said Leanne De Bortoli, manager of the family’s Yarra Valley Estate in Victoria.

“We are thrilled to be a part of THE LUME Melbourne’s commitment to providing a multi-sensory journey through culture and creativity”.

The Leonardo da Vinci experience at THE LUME promises to be the most ambitious and breath-taking experience yet, featuring iconic works such as the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper. De Bortoli Wines, with its longstanding commitment to quality and innovation, aligns seamlessly with THE LUME’s mission to redefine how audiences interact with art and culture.

“We are excited to partner with De Bortoli Wines, a brand that shares our values of heritage, innovation and a commitment to providing enriching experiences,” says Jennifer North, Head of Commercial at THE LUME”.

“Together, we aim to elevate the cultural journey for our visitors, combining the beauty of Italian art with the joy of exceptional Italian hospitality”.

The agreement takes the partnership through to the end of December 2024