The Limitless Equation Podcast Features Bupa’s Naomi Driver On The Power Of “Limitless Influence”

The Limitless Equation, the leadership and self-belief podcast hosted by Chloe Hooper, has released its latest episode featuring Naomi Driver, general manager of marketing at Bupa, in an inspiring conversation on what it truly means to influence.

Since joining Bupa in 2022, Naomi has led her team to achieve nine consecutive quarters of market share growth through a bold, customer-first approach to marketing. But as the episode reveals, her success isn’t just about strategy and numbers—it’s about people.

“Influence isn’t about power,” Driver said in the episode. “It’s about connection, taking people on a journey and creating a collective outcome.”

In the wide-ranging conversation, Naomi and Chloe unpack:

·How to pre-empt resistance and guide teams with empathy and clarity.

Why Naomi’s curiosity about human behaviour (rooted in her psychology studies) is her “secret weapon” in marketing and leadership.

The art of planting seeds so others feel ownership of ideas.

How storytelling and context build trust—and why leaders must “take up space” to tell the whole story.

Why Naomi believes “the bad stuff is the good stuff” when it comes to personal growth and resilience.

“Naomi shows that influence isn’t about hierarchy, it’s about curiosity, empathy and being brave enough to simply be yourself. Her lessons will resonate with anyone who wants to lead better, connect deeper, and have a lasting impact,” said Hooper.

The episode is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms.