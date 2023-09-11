The KIIS Network Asks R U OK?

This Thursday to support R U OK? Day and their mission of suicide prevention, the KIIS Network is encouraging listeners to reflect on their own mental health and check in on their loved ones.

R U OK? Day is a National Day of Action when Australians are reminded to ask, ‘Are you ok?’ to start a meaningful conversation with anyone who may be struggling with life.

The partnership with KIIS is being led by national drive show Will & Woody, who are both fierce supporters of mental health issues, often using their show as a platform to discuss important topics, as well as sharing their own experiences with mental challenges. On the Wednesday, the duo will be joined by Olympic Boxer Harry Garside who will share his own mental health journey and together with Will & Woody, will help prepare the country on how to have these important and potentially life-saving conversations.

On the official R U OK? Day, Thursday 14 September, Will & Woody will host a lunchtime special from 1 – 2 pm across the KIIS Network to remind people of this important day and how simple it is to have the conversation while over lunch.

Throughout the day too, all KIIS stations will pause and go silent every hour for 10 seconds as an important reminder to start a conversation with a friend, work colleague or family member and ask R U OK?

Internally at ARN, head of news and information Fiona Ellis-Jones will host an ‘In Conversation’ session for all staff with iHeart Trivia hosts Yumi Stynes and Osher Günsberg. The pair will be sharing their thoughts on and experiences of mental illness, addiction, resilience and living well. Further at ARN, market-based reflections will take place.

The KIIS Network’s support of R U OK? Day can be heard on KIIS 1065, KIIS 101.1, KIIS 97.3 and Mix102.3 throughout Wednesday 13 September and Thursday 14 September or via the free iHeartRadio.

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 1079 votes Vote