The In-House Agency Council Announces This Year’s IHAC Award Winners

The In-House Agency Council is thrilled to unveil the recipients of this year’s IHAC Awards, presented by TikTok, Monday.com, and EKCS.

The judging panel comprised senior leaders from the marketing and advertising community. The IHAC Awards serve as a platform to honour exceptional work within the industry, celebrating in-house and hybrid teams, and creating a repository of best practice case studies for IHAC members’ learning.

This year’s winners are:

In-House Agency of the Year

Winner: Canva Creative Team

Highly Commended: 1House team at Asahi

Best Creative Work

Winner: Splash @ Treasury Wine Estates for Squealing Pig – Summer of Love Campaign.

Best Integrated Campaign

Winner: Splash @ Treasury Wine Estates for Squealing Pig – Summer of Love Campaign.

Best Agility

Winner: Crime X by Newscorp

Best Innovation

Winner: Sportsbet for their pioneering use of Generative AI in campaigns.

The Canva team clinched the In-House Agency of the Year award. Their impressive growth, remarkable suite of work ranging from brand campaigns to global events, and their positive influence on both culture and business results were lauded by the judges. Notably, the 1House team at Asahi received a ‘highly commended’ recognition for their consistent excellence and potential for future accomplishments.

The Innovation Award was secured by Sportsbet for their implementation of Generative AI, setting an example of how this technology can tangibly enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Splash made a double win, securing both the Best Creative Work and Integrated Campaign of the Year titles. Their task to own the summer for Squealing Pig was smartly executed across various channels, resulting in impressive brand growth.

Introducing the Agility Award for the first time this year, the Newscorp team’s swift response with Crime X+ demonstrated their agility and resonated with audiences, delivering real value for the business.

IHAC executive chairman, Chris Maxwell, said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the deserving winners of this year’s IHAC Awards. The consistently high standard of integrated thinking and craftsmanship showcased by our winners is truly impressive.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to all of the participants who contributed their exceptional work. Your dedication and innovation have set a remarkable precedent for the years to come, and I am eagerly anticipating even more wonderful achievements in the future.”

