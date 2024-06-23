The Idea Shed & Mentos Unveils Relatable “Fresh Feels Like” Campaign

The Idea Shed has teamed up with Perfetti Van Melle to launch Mentos’ newest campaign, “Fresh Feels Like,” as part of the brand’s “YES TO FRESH” platform. This marks the first campaign The Idea Shed has brought to life for Mentos and aims to bring a refreshing new perspective to everyday moments, highlighting Mentos as more than just a fresh breath – it’s a fresh mindset.

Mentos needed a localised campaign to introduce the “YES TO FRESH” platform to the Australian market. With a substantial Out-Of-Home media buy supported by social media, Mentos enlisted The Idea Shed to bring this story to the Australian people.

“The thrill of turning everyday moments into something unexpectedly fresh is what we wanted to bottle with this campaign,” says Richie Strettell, Partner at The Idea Shed. “Our goal was to create relatable yet delightful scenarios that resonate with our audience, showcasing that fun needs no reason. It’s been great to work with the team at Perfetti Van Melle, and we hope this is just the first of many successful collaborations.”

The campaign aims to drive awareness and establish Mentos as the brand that disrupts the every day with fresh fun. Developed and produced in just six weeks, The “Fresh Feels Like” campaign features relatable scenes where our hero talent experiences everyday moments like being at the barber’s or working in the office, which are then changed in an instant by events such as a cancelled meeting or a fresh fade. These scenarios bring the concept of “fresh” to life in a poetic and universally relatable way.

“The ‘Fresh Feels Like’ campaign beautifully captures Mentos’ essence, thanks to The Idea Shed. Their collaborative spirit and creative vision, bolstered by our brand team’s support, were key to bringing this vision to life,” said Michael Puglisi, Country Manager ANZ at Perfetti Van Melle.

