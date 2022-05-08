The Idea Shed Launches Impossible Foods Exclusively For Woolies

Sydney Independent integrated agency, The Idea Shed, together with NZ independent commerce agency, Multiplied, have created a campaign for Impossible Foods and its exclusive launch into Woolworths and Countdown in New Zealand NZ.

Founded in the US, Impossible Foods launched their hero product Impossible™ Beef Made From Plants, in 2016.  The team behind Impossible Foods is made up of scientists and social media experts, industry veterans and interns, micro and macro thinkers, vegans and meat-loving omnivores. This is their first introduction to ANZ and launching into a heavily dominated meat-consuming market is a significant milestone for the brand as they continue their mission to make the food system more sustainable and tackle climate change head-on.

The campaign objectives for the two products launching, Impossible™ Beef and Impossible ™ Burger Patties, were to target meat-eating millennials rather than vegans or vegetarians who already eat plant-based foods. Highlighting that the product can be used for all beef recipes without any compromise on taste was an integral part of the communications. Sampling in-store became a vital part of encouraging the trial of the product and driving conversion through taste. Brand Ambassadors were on hand to answer any questions about the product and handed out recipe cards to inspire consumers to cook with Impossible™ Beef.

Tate Connolly, Australian marketing manager at Impossible Foods said: “It was an absolute pleasure working with The Idea Shed and Multiplied – the team’s knowledge and expertise were instrumental in bringing our products to Woolworths and Countdown. The Idea Shed and Multiplied are invaluable partners, who continuously went above and beyond to deliver a successful launch to the markets, and we look forward to collaborating with them in the future.”

Richie Strettell, Partner at The Idea Shed, added: “We were delighted to be appointed as Impossible Foods agency of record through a competitive pitch process. To work with such a progressive and innovative partner who is planet first and all about reducing your environmental footprint is really exciting for the agency. Further to that, to win it alongside our New Zealand partners Multiplied was equally rewarding. We have a longstanding relationship with their team and hope to have many more Trans-Tasman wins in the near future.”

