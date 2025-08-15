No Ball! The Hundred Blocks Tymal Mills From Adding OnlyFans Logo To Cricket Bat

Fresh off the news that English fast bowler Tymal Mills has recently joined OnlyFans, England and Wales’s short form tournament The Hundred has blocked his request to promote the subscription platform in game.

The 33-year-old has played three games for Southern Brave taking an impressive five wickets at a strike rate of a wicket every 10 deliveries. But the quick bowler now wants to promote his OnlyFans on his equipment, during the tournament. However, he’s been caught in the slips by The Hundreds rules around marketing.

OnlyFans was originally launched in 2016 as a general subscription-based content platform intended for creators of any kind to post exclusive content and charge fans a monthly fee to access it. It has now been over run by adult content creators, who sell pictures and videos of themselves on the site.

However, Mills has reassured cricket fans that his reason to signing up for the platform was to not post explicit imagery of himself, rather “completely safe” content, giving fans “a closer, more personal look into life as a professional cricketer.”

“I know exactly what people might think, and what they are best known for. But I’ll be putting stuff out that is about cricket, and maybe a little bit of lifestyle content too,” said Mills.

“The conversations first started about a year ago, so I read up, held conversations and did my due diligence. I hadn’t quite realised how big the company was.

“They’re trying to get into football, get Premier League footballers on the platform. They’re doing well with smaller sports like surfing and skateboarding, individual sports.

“I’m the first cricketer, and they’re trying to get into team sports. It’s ground zero in that regard and I’m very excited. I want to be brave.”

BBC Sport has reported the ECB has rejected the proposal.

On Aussie shores, race car driver turned OnlyFans content creator Renee Gracie made her return to the track in 2023, via the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia series. Gracie who missed the adrenaline fuelled, high octane racing returned to the concrete circuit for the first time since departing the V8 Supercars in 2017, emblazoned with OnlyFans logos in her first generation Audi R8 GT3 LMS Ultra.