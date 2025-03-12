The Hits, Before They Hit! Introducing The New Sound Of 2Day FM

Media

Jimmy Smith, Emma Chow & Nath Roye

Sydney, meet the completely refreshed and re-energised 1041 2Day FM! The well-loved Sydney radio station launches today with a fresh new sound and an unmatched promise: the hits, before they hit — guaranteeing to play more new music than any other commercial radio station in Sydney, alongside a commitment to support and showcase more Australian artists.

The fresh new sound of 1041 2Day FM guarantees to be the first to bring listeners the best new breaking tracks before they hit. With a commitment to championing local emerging artists and global chart-toppers alike, the new format will feature a dynamic mix across the day from artists like Troye Sivan, Doechii, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Kita Alexander, Kendrick Lamar, Dom Dolla, Sabrina Carpenter, Young Franco, Drake, Billie Eilish, Tobiahs, and CYRIL.

Supported by a social-first marketing campaign, coupled with outdoor creative across Sydney, the new sound of 1041 2Day FM will showcase the youthful and vibrant side of Sydney and also marks the biggest format change the city has heard in well over two decades.

This fresh soundtrack for Sydney is the final piece of the puzzle to complement 1041 2Day FM’s new breakfast show, which officially welcomes Emma Chow full time. The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma has already made waves with its high-energy approach to mornings. Now, with a full station overhaul, 1041 2DayFM offers Sydney something different, with Sydney’s freshest breakfast show alongside Sydney’s freshest music approach, guaranteeing more new hits and less same-old—same-old.

“Sydney is craving something fresh and relevant and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron, said. “In a city saturated by old shows with old voices, all doing the same old dirty gear, and playing the same old songs day after day — without supporting new music and new artists — 1041 2Day FM is stepping up with a format that’s forward-thinking, energetic, and focussed on bringing exciting new music to listeners, alongside exciting new voices at breakfast.

“Younger music lovers and creators have been left behind, but that changes today with our guarantee to play more new music than our competitors,” Cameron added. “Take a listen to 1041 2Day FM from today, and you’ll hear something unlike any other Sydney station.”

The new sound of 1041 2Day FM launches on Thursday, 13 March. Listeners can tune in via 1041 FM in Sydney or stream live on LiSTNR.

