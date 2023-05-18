The Hallway Takes To Advertising Job Roles On Sandwich Bags

The Hallway got creative with their recruitment strategy by advertising their jobs on the Banh-mi co’s sandwich bags.

The Hallway’s headquarters are situated on Australia’s most densely populated street of advertising agencies, Harris St in Pyrmont, Sydney. Agencies and agency groups including OMD, Enero, PHD, Publicis and TBWA are all based close by to The Hallway.

The Hallway’s neighbour, Banh-mi Co, is probably one of the industry’s favourite lunch spots and a local institution. The law of averages says that a bunch of their daily ad agency customers aren’t happy in their current role and would be open to a new one.

So rather than poaching, The Hallway thought it would be worth speaking directly to those people to see if they want another “roll”.

When interested people scan the QR code on the Banh-mi sandwich bag, they are taken to a dedicated microsite where they can learn more about The Hallway and its current open roles