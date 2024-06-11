The Hallway Launches GWM’s Tank 500 Hybrid, With A Little Help From Rudyard Kipling

Following a string of successful model launches that catapulted GWM to 45 per cent annual sales growth, Independent creative agency The Hallway is on the road again with the launch of the all-new Tank 500 Hybrid off-road 4×4. Spearheaded by a 30” film – directed by Scoundrel’s Ariel Martin – and enlisting the words of novelist Rudyard Kipling, the campaign encourages its audience to act on their inner desire to escape, reminding them that ‘Out there awaits’.

In Kipling’s words: “Go and look behind the Ranges – Something lost behind the Ranges. Lost and waiting for you. Go!”

The campaign rolls out across TV, OOH, social and display.

“As our newest flagship, 7-seater SUV, the Tank 500 offers Australians the opportunity to explore the best this great land has to offer – and to do it in supreme comfort while surrounded by the latest technology, as this latest campaign shows. Even at a more premium end of the market, Tank 500 offers undeniable value and is set to shake up the SUV segment like no other. ‘Out there awaits’ for families across Australia,” said Steve Maciver, head of marketing & communications, GWM Australia & New Zealand.

“There’s a voice inside all of us that sometimes urges us to escape from the confines of our daily lives. This campaign reminds us how important it is not just to hear but also to heed that inner voice. The words of ‘The Explorer’ provide the narration as the Tank 500 – the ultimate luxury 4×4 – takes us out ‘behind the ranges’ in this latest iteration of our ‘See you out there’ creative platform,” said The Hallway CCO & partner Simon Lee.

The Tank 500 is the newest and most exciting entrant in the competitive 4×4 category, offering incredible tech and off-road ability with hybrid engines across its Lux and Ultra grades.

Credits

CLIENT

GWM Australia & New Zealand

Head of Marketing & Communications: Steve Maciver

Marketing Specialist: Rebecca Jeffery

CREATIVE AGENCY

The Hallway

Scoundrel

Executive Producers: Adrian Shapiro and Kate Gooden

Director: Ariel Martin

Producer: Giordi Caputo

Director of Photography: Max Walter

Editor: Lucas Vazquez

Post-Production: Mr Fox

Colourist: Matt Fezz

Rumble Studios (Audio)

Music & Sound: Rumble Studios

Composer: Rino Darusman

Sound Designer: Tone Aston

Music & Sound EP: Michael Gie

MEDIA

Nunn Media