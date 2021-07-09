The Guardian Snares The ABC’s Jocelin Abbey For Director Of Growth Role

Guardian Australia has announced the appointment of Jocelin Abbey as its director of growth. Abbey commences in the role in October.

Abbey is currently head of marketing for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) leading the audience growth strategy, working with both editorial and product teams on impactful and distinctive marketing campaigns. She has over 15 years experience and has led consumer marketing and audience engagement teams across the industry, including at Yahoo7, Nova Entertainment, Secret Sounds Group, and Universal Music.

In 2020, Abbey was named marketer of the year in B&T’s Women In Media Awards.

The new role will see Abbey lead Guardian Australia’s marketing and reader revenue teams, with responsibility for driving audience growth, digital product management, customer experience, as well as leading Guardian Australia’s consumer revenues strategy. Abbey will work to create greater impact with readers, helping to support the Guardian’s award-winning, independent journalism.

Dan Stinton, managing director, Guardian Australia, said: “I am pleased to welcome Jocelin to Guardian Australia. Deeper audience relationships and growing digital reader revenues are at the heart of our future strategy. Jocelin brings a track record in driving audience, product and marketing strategies and will be a huge asset to the team in helping to generate support for Guardian Australia’s distinctive journalism.”

Abbey said:“The demand for high quality, independent journalism has never been stronger. Having been a long-term Guardian reader, I’m thrilled to join the award-winning team. I’m excited to grow the reach of Guardian Australia’s dynamic digital offering and explore innovative ways to deepen engagement with readers across all platforms.”

 

