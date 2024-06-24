AdvertisingNewsletter

The Growth Distillery Reveals How Brands Can Connect With Customers When It Comes To Health

The Growth Distillery unveiled Moments that Matter: Health, new research showing that while Australians are increasingly becoming more proactive with their health, most don’t have the knowledge or confidence to achieve their health goals. For brands to have an impact, the research found they need to be part of the conversation at four critical steps of the purchase journey.

“Australians need help now more than ever to achieve their health goals. Brands have a responsibility to help consumers, and can do so by understanding every moment of the customer journey,” said Stephanie Forsyth, The Growth Distillery Research Director.

The research found:

  • Only 17 per cent of Australians strongly agree they are in good health.
  • 78 per cent have made a proactive health purchase in the last 12 months.
  • Only 27 per cent strongly agree they are knowledgeable about health and 57 per cent are not completely confident in purchasing health products.

The following four moments were identified as critical for brands in shaping what consumers end up buying:

1. The realisation of a need: This is a crucial moment for brands to be in the conversation with consumers turning to friends or family, health professionals, and advertising to start forming a perspective on their needs. At this stage, most have a shortlist of brands they will consider but have not yet locked in which one they will purchase.

2. The search begins: 90 per cent of health consumers conduct research before purchase with the most popular search terms ‘where to purchase’, ‘best price’, ‘brands available’, and ‘benefits’. Brands can have the greatest impact at this moment by building consumer confidence that they are selecting the right product or service.

3. Picking a winner: This is the moment that counts most where wallets are opened. To make a decision, consumers have a list of key criteria they evaluate brands against including price,
reviews, and benefits. It’s here that brands should demonstrate value for money.

4. Winning hearts, minds, and voices: The voice of customers is critical, both for repeat purchases and to ensure they advocate for brands to their friends, family, and colleagues. Brands should ensure positive word of mouth to continue the purchase cycle and to recommend new consumers to the category.

