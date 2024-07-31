The Gifted Group & SPEAK Communications Shoot A Slam Dunk With NBL Talent & PR Account

The National Basketball League (NBL) has appointed The Gifted Group and SPEAK Communications as their official Talent and Public Relations agency partners in Australia for their 24/25 season.

Beginning on August 1st, The Gifted Group, a renowned talent and creator agency, will join forces with sister agency, SPEAK Communications, an award-winning sports and consumer PR agency, to spearhead the NBL’s influencer, talent, and public relations initiatives. This strategic partnership aims to support the NBL’s ambition to elevate the visibility, popularity and engagement of basketball across the country.

“At The Gifted Group, we pride ourselves on representing the most impactful and trailblazing talent, athletes and creators in the industry. Our partnership with the NBL presents an exciting opportunity to utilise our expertise in creator marketing to continue to expedite the rapid growth of Australian basketball. By leveraging our extensive network and innovation in the space, we aim to create compelling and authentic content to help the NBL shine both on and off the court,” said Edward Deal, founder of The Gifted Group.

“Put simply, sport is our jam. Our extensive experience and connections we’ve built in this space, coupled with our passion for sports, has given us an unmatched understanding on how to engage and cultivate fans and intertwine with culture. We are thrilled to bring this expertise to our partnership with the NBL. The NBL has been a significant force in promoting basketball in Australia, and we’re eager to help amplify its reach and impact. Together, we look forward to developing MVP-worthy narratives and campaigns that will not only engage current fans but also attract new audiences to the game,” said Snezana Hay, founder of SPEAK Communications.

With this new partnership, the NBL aims to leverage the combined strengths of The Gifted Group and SPEAK Communications to create compelling stories, content and experiences that resonate with current fans, while captivating new audiences, bolstering the league’s cultural impact in Australia.