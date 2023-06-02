The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick Radio Show Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title Holders

Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox’s breakfast show, Fifi, Fev & Nick have officially claimed a WORLD FIRST GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for Longest marathon for a radio music show DJ (team).

Breakfast hosts Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody plus their anchor Josiah Shala began the marathon radio broadcast on Thursday, 1 June 6.00am AEST and continued up to Friday, 2 June 9.00am AEST, a total of 27 hours live on air.

Guinness World Record Adjudicator Pete Fairbairn confirmed the award and presented the certificate at the end of the broadcast.

Fifi, Fev and Nick said: “Wow! There is not a better radio station in Australia, we could not have done this without our entire team. We’re so grateful to everyone who supported us through this record attempt and our amazing listeners and friends of the show who stayed with us the entire time! Most of all, we are so thrilled to have this Guinness World Record® for Melbourne.”

Special guests who will join them throughout the broadcast will include PM Anthony Albanese, Carrie & Tommy, Tones and I, Hamish & Andy, Eddie McGuire, Mick Molloy, Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes, Peter Helliar, Ant Middleton, Larry Emdur, Marty Sheargold, Sam Pang, Billy Brownless, Ant Middleton, Karl Stefanovic, The Office actor Kevin Malone and more!