The Digigram Group Acquires Wavely

The Digigram Group, French digital audio and noise analysis solutions company, has announced the acquisition of Wavely, also French, which specialises in AI-enhanced acoustic surveillance solutions.

Founded in 2017 by Nicolas Côté (PhD), Alexis Vlandas (PhD) and Marion Gautier as a spin-off of the French CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique), Wavely has built its acoustic surveillance expertise to develop solutions that combine audio signal processing and artificial intelligence. Designed to detect and localise anomalies, events or faults in complex industrial environments, Wavely solutions support industrial maintenance and safety applications as well as acoustic surveillance operations for France and abroad (TotalEnergies, EDF, GRdF, Air Liquide).

Effective immediately, the acquisition expands the Digigram Group’s headcount to nearly 80 employees worldwide with offices in France, USA, Singapore and Hong Kong. Wavely teams, brands, trademarks and premises remain unchanged.

Joining forces enables the Digigram Group to accelerate its development and provide additional innovative solutions to reinforce its critical audio strategy.

From now on, Wavely teams will lean on the Digigram Group platform for their logistics, manufacturing, marketing and commercial operations to accelerate their development and market reach.

“Integrating the Digigram Group is a thrilling opportunity for Wavely, that not only confirms the relevance of our innovative AI-enhanced solutions, but also boosts our market presence. Digigram’s contribution is a valuable leverage to support both our technical and commercial developments. This operation also reflects a shared culture of engineering excellence and offers new growth opportunities for both teams,” Wavely’s co-founder Nicolas Côté said.

“Joining the Digigram Group is a logical move that acknowledges several years of hard work to develop robust and innovative technologies. Becoming part of a renowned French industrial group is a collective reward for us all,” Wavely co-founder Alexis Vlandas added.

Pursuing its strategy of growth, and further to the acquisitions of AuviTran (2023) and OROS (2024), the Digigram Group consistently strengthens its position as a key player in every application where audio, acoustics and vibration analysis are mission critical.

“We are very excited to welcome Wavely to the Digigram Group. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth, strengthening our capabilities and expanding our reach with solutions that address the smart analysis of critical signals. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders,” Jérémie Weber, president of the Digigram Group said.

With flagship hardware and software solutions serving broadcast and live markets to defense and sensitive industrial applications through its AuviTran, Digigram, Digigram Critical Audio and OROS brands, the Digigram Group stands for innovation, quality and reliability.