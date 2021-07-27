The Countdown Is On: When To Expect Google’s FLoCs

Edward Pollitt
By Edward Pollitt
Google has laid out a timeline for when advertisers can expect specific tools from its highly-anticipated Privacy Sandbox.

Since announcing the end of third-party cookies on Chrome, Google has been touting the Privacy Sandbox as a way for advertisers to achieve results while respecting user privacy.

And now the tech giant has shared a timeline detailing the development of certain products.

“The Privacy Sandbox proposals are in various stages of development. This timeline reflects when we expect new technologies will be ready to support key use cases, so that Chrome can responsibly phase out third-party cookies. Information may change and will be updated monthly,” Google said in a blog.

Of particular interest is Google’s new FLoC product, which identifies users with similar browsing habits and build cohorts for advertisers.

According to Google, the FLoC product will be ready for adoption by Q3 2022, with full implementation to follow a year after.

Announcing a permanent move away from ad tracking earlier this year, Google revealed that tests of its FLoCs were returning a 95 per cent conversions per dollar spent when compared to cookie-based advertising for advertisers.

Google’s timeline – which the tech giant says it will update monthly – suggests that all Privacy Sandbox products will be ready for adoption by Q3 2022 at the latest.

Trust Tokens, which will be used to fight spam and fraud online, will be ready for adoption from the start of 2022.

The new guidelines around the Privacy Sandbox come just weeks after Google revealed it would be delaying the removal of third-party cookies on Chrome.

Google has pushed the change back to 2023, citing the need for more time to work with the industry.

“We believe the web community needs to come together to develop a set of open standards to fundamentally enhance privacy on the web, giving people more transparency and greater control over how their data is used,” said Google’s privacy engineering director, Chrome Vinay Goel.

 

 

