The Company We Keep Secures St Kilda Festival Production Contract

The Company We Keep (The CWK) has secured the contract to manage the full production of the iconic St Kilda Festival following its successful delivery of production management services in 2024.

The CWK’s involvement in the 2024 festival saw the company manage the production department consisting of technical, operations, and logistics planning, overseeing 65 local suppliers and coordinating a team of 120 event staff. The upcoming contract will see the team expand, with an additional four members joining to support the delivery of the festival.

The new contract covers the 2025 festival, with an option for one-year extensions up to a total of three years, underscoring The CWK’s growing reputation in the large-scale event production space.

“We are excited and honoured to continue our involvement with St Kilda Festival. Last year’s festival was a significant milestone for us, leading production of such a prestigious outdoor community event of this scale,” said Nigel Ruffell, director at The CWK. “Securing the contract for next year’s event, with the potential for a much longer-term partnership, is a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication. We look forward to bringing even more creative, safe and seamless experiences to the festival in 2025″.

Hosted annually by the City of Port Phillip, St Kilda Festival has been running since 1980 and is one of Australia’s largest community celebrations. Known for showcasing Australian talent and drawing in both locals and visitors to Melbourne’s vibrant seaside suburb, last year’s event attracted a combined audience of over 350,000 people.

“The Company We Keep truly elevated St Kilda Festival last year. Their ability to handle the intricacies of such a large-scale event, while keeping everything running smoothly, was remarkable,” said Jason Read, director of pptical audio productions.

“As a key partner, we were impressed by how they worked alongside us to enhance the technical aspects of the festival. Their collaborative approach and creative solutions ensured a seamless experience for everyone involved. We look forward to continuing to work with them, knowing they will once again deliver exceptional outcomes for the festival and its audience”.

In addition to St Kilda Festival, The Company We Keep is growing its portfolio having recently welcomed new clients SBS in Sydney and Red Hat in Asia. As part of their continued expansion, The CWK has also opened a new office in New Zealand to support its increasing number of projects in the region.