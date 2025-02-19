The Company We Keep Acquired By Opus Agency

Asia-Pacific-based experiential marketing agency The Company We Keep (The CWK) has been acquired by Opus Agency, a global leader in events and experiential marketing.

With offices in Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand, and a team of more than 80, The CWK brings localised expertise in delivering exceptional brand experiences, enhancing Opus Agency’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions on a global scale.

With this acquisition, Opus Agency, part of The Opus Group, strengthens its position as a global leader in the world’s fastest-growing markets. Together with The CWK, it offers clients expanded capabilities in crafting future-forward events and experiential marketing, delivering seamless cross-border solutions, and fostering deeper connections between brands and their key stakeholders.

Nigel Ruffell, founder and CEO of The CWK, emphasised the incredible alignment between the two agencies: “The alignment between Opus Agency and The CWK is remarkable—from our shared clients like Salesforce to our creative capabilities, and our cultural ethos. This partnership opens up new opportunities for our team, our clients, and our future, as we continue to lead in the APAC region while contributing to Opus Agency’s global success.”

Dena Lowery, president of Opus Agency, highlighted the two major benefits the acquisition brings to clients: “This acquisition enables us to better serve our clients in the world’s fastest-growing and largest cities, while also enhancing our capabilities with deeper expertise in content, broadcast, and film. It’s a strategic move that strengthens our ability to deliver high-impact, future-forward experiences across the globe.”

Kim Kopetz, president and CEO of The Opus Group, emphasised the strategic importance of the acquisition: “This acquisition aligns with The Opus Group’s mission to provide global access to scalable resources and specialised talent across our network of brands. It enables us to navigate complex challenges and scale operations efficiently while creating new growth opportunities for our clients and our team members around the world.”

As the combined entity moves forward, Opus Agency and The CWK will continue to drive innovation in events and experiential marketing, creating future-forward experiences that resonate across borders. By leveraging shared client relationships, and offering scalable talent and localised expertise, the partnership enables brands to reach new heights, foster deeper connections, and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.