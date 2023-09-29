Universal Music Wins BWS’ Music Strategy & Creative Activation
BRING – Universal Music for Brands snatches the BWS account for music strategy and creative activation.
“Music is a truly authentic way for us to connect with young Aussies and the BWS Cool Room is the perfect property for us to do this,” said An Le, head of brand marketing, BWS.
“After seeing the impact of Cool Room last year, we’ve partnered with BRING to evolve our unique voice in music and to reach more communities over Summer. We have bold ambitions to go bigger and cannot wait to unveil how it will evolve this year.”
Adam Ireland, managing director, BRING, said that no other agency in Australia would be able to execute such a partnership.
“Music is an expressive medium and more and more, we’re finding that brands love the flexibility and creativity that a Music-led idea can unlock,” said Ireland.
“Off the shelf sponsorship solutions can offer simplicity, but a bespoke music strategy is designed for the audience and built from the ground up – offering greater impact & connection.
“In year two of our partnership, the BWS team have grabbed this creative idea with both hands and as a result, Cool Room in 2023 will be a fan experience like no other.”
This summer, BWS Cool Room is evolving into a multi-sensory live music experience – a giant, purpose built stage-come-fridge that invites fans to step through its fridge doors and into a gig like nothing else across three locations along the Eastern seaboard.
Among this year’s line-up, global hip-hop superstar Armani White will touch down in Australia for the first time in Victoria, with surf-rock legends Lime Cordiale playing an exclusive gig at SXSW and electronic sensation Memphis LK leading the charge for an intimate Newcastle show.
“What an exciting journey we’re now on with the BWS Brand!” said James Griffiths, executive creative director at BRING.
“We were all thrilled with Cool Room last year, and knew at the time we had landed on something truly ownable. But not only that, something that could uniquely capture the brands DNA and show, not tell music fans what BWS stood for. We now get to explode this further in 2023 and beyond, bringing BWS into music culture to not only drive relevance, but ultimately convert new customers.” he said.
