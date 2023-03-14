The Brain Drink Catches The Bus In New OOH Campaign

The Brain Drink Catches The Bus In New OOH Campaign
Dubbed “the world’s smartest drink”, Ārepa is taking their marketing to the streets with their first out of home ad campaign in Australia.

The Brainfood technology startup has launched a new series of ads on buses, trams, street furniture and train stations around Sydney and Melbourne, with the campaign launching just in time for Brain Awareness Week. 

The Brain Drink is designed to make our brains work better. Formulated with unique ingredients including Neuroberries®, a class of blackcurrant proven to maintain dopamine levels in the brain and enhance focus under stress, the drink is proven in clinical studies to increase mental performance, brain health and mood. Other key ingredients in the patented formula are l-theanine – an amino acid derived from green tea which is known for the calming effect on the nervous system – and pine bark extract, traditionally used as a natural alternative to ADHD medication for children and adults. 

With more than 5 million bottles of Ārepa sold worldwide, the Australasian based company is ramping up its presence in Australia with their first OOH campaign. Australians are among the world’s most health-conscious consumers, so the company is encouraging consumers to pick the option that leaves them feeling calmer, clearer, happier and more productive. The health drink is already available in 1,200 Australian retail locations including Woolworths, Coles, Harris Farm and IGA stores across all states.

In addition to the OOH campaign, Ārepa is also working with digital channels, partnering with influencers from around the country to celebrate loving their brains thanks to Ārepa. The message “I loved my brain today” will be featured across the channels of Instagram and TikTok influencers. 

The multichannel approach will also see Ārepa partner with Collingwood Football Club, with 25 players trialling the drink right at the kick off of the AFL season; in a peer-reviewed study it was found that Ārepa products to significantly improve mental performance in physically fatigued athletes. 

Madeline George, marketing director for Ārepa, said: “Ārepa is a product rooted in science and we have a lot to say, but when you’re working with a limited amount of space, getting all of the science across can be a challenge. So we simplified everything down to a single statement: The Brain Drink™. 

“We’re on a mission to make our brains work better, and everything we do is centred around educating the consumer about their brain. We’re thrilled to kick off this campaign for Brain Awareness Week and celebrate brain health through experience and education.” 

The campaign has been rolling out across Sydney and Melbourne with bus and tram wraps and sides, street furniture, bus shelters and train stations carrying the new campaign, with rail set to go live later this week. 

Credits

Ārepa:

Madeline George – Marketing Director

Amy Robinson – Lead Designer 

Media buy: JC Decaux

Branding Agency: Previously Unavailable

