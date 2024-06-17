AdvertisingMediaNewsletter

The Australian Unveils New Brand Platform by Today The Brave

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
2 Min Read

The Australian has unveiled a new brand platform, Welcome to the Contest of Ideas, as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations. The initiative renews The Australian’s brand identity. The newspaper is read by 4.091 million across print and digital. 

Editor-in-chief Michelle Gunn said since its inception in 1964, The Australian has served as a platform where diverse perspectives collide and the status quo challenged. 

“For the past 60 years, The Australian has fostered critical thinking and encouraged innovation and the robust exchange of perspectives in an effort to move the nation forward,” she said. “We call this the contest of ideas – an arena where the country’s best journalists and editors relentlessly question and scrutinise conventional thinking, leading to clearer thought and deeper understanding.”

Director of consumer marketing Bettina Brown said the platform honours the heritage of the iconic brand while welcoming readers and subscribers to embrace a future of storytelling.

“As we celebrate 60 years, we have taken the opportunity to re-state what the brand is all about – sharing and debating the ideas that drive our country. We want to engage with audiences invested in the nation’s future, readers who are united in their thirst for knowledge and have a growth-driven mindset.” 

Welcome to the Contest of Ideas was created in conjunction with creative agency Today The Brave. Founding Partner Jaimes Leggett said: “Today the Brave is honoured to have been trusted by News Corp Australia to bring this brand platform to life. 

“As the world becomes exponentially more complex, the importance of News’ diverse editorial excellence has never been more important for Australian audiences. The Contest of Ideas reflects News’ readiness to challenge the status quo, something that we see the business doing day-in-day-out as their long-term agency partner.” 

The new campaign is rolling out across print, digital, social, radio, podcast, TV and outdoor.

Related posts:

  1. The Oz Names Kate Racovolis To Lead Its Media & Marketing Growth Agenda
  2. Omnicom’s PHD Retains Volkswagen Group Media Account
  3. Former OzTAM Boss Doug Peiffer Joins Foxtel Media To Help Shape Its Measurement Offering
  4. Netflix Charging North Of US$5 Million For NFL Sponsorship Packages
TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Netflix Charging North Of US$5 Million For NFL Sponsorship Packages
TV Ratings (17/06/2024): Nine’s Travel Guides Tops Prime Time For Sunday
Special & UM Top The Pile In May’s New Business Rankings
Seven Promotes Finance Editor Gemma Acton To Director of News Operations
Register Lost your password?