The Australian Unveils New Brand Platform by Today The Brave

The Australian has unveiled a new brand platform, Welcome to the Contest of Ideas, as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations. The initiative renews The Australian’s brand identity. The newspaper is read by 4.091 million across print and digital.

Editor-in-chief Michelle Gunn said since its inception in 1964, The Australian has served as a platform where diverse perspectives collide and the status quo challenged.

“For the past 60 years, The Australian has fostered critical thinking and encouraged innovation and the robust exchange of perspectives in an effort to move the nation forward,” she said. “We call this the contest of ideas – an arena where the country’s best journalists and editors relentlessly question and scrutinise conventional thinking, leading to clearer thought and deeper understanding.”

Director of consumer marketing Bettina Brown said the platform honours the heritage of the iconic brand while welcoming readers and subscribers to embrace a future of storytelling.

“As we celebrate 60 years, we have taken the opportunity to re-state what the brand is all about – sharing and debating the ideas that drive our country. We want to engage with audiences invested in the nation’s future, readers who are united in their thirst for knowledge and have a growth-driven mindset.”

Welcome to the Contest of Ideas was created in conjunction with creative agency Today The Brave. Founding Partner Jaimes Leggett said: “Today the Brave is honoured to have been trusted by News Corp Australia to bring this brand platform to life.

“As the world becomes exponentially more complex, the importance of News’ diverse editorial excellence has never been more important for Australian audiences. The Contest of Ideas reflects News’ readiness to challenge the status quo, something that we see the business doing day-in-day-out as their long-term agency partner.”

The new campaign is rolling out across print, digital, social, radio, podcast, TV and outdoor.