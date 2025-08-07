The Atlantic’s Hanna Rosin Wants Media To Fight The “Crude Cultural Debate” & Centre Complex Storytelling

For Hanna Rosin, senior editor at The Atlantic, nuanced and complex storytelling has never been more important.

She feels we have a flat and crude cultural debate. In her work at The Atlantic, she aims to centre thoughtful and deep reporting to break through today’s malaise of misinformation and relative understandings of truth.

As the media landscape shifts seemingly by the minute, advertisers and marketers need to be aware of how their work is positioned in the wider media landscape. From Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad sparking public outrage to EnergyAustralia getting caught in a landmark ‘greenwashing’ case, the public is watching Adland very closely.

Rosin is also co-host of Radio Atlantic and co-creator of NPR’s podcast Invisibilia. Her book The End of Men sparked a global debate about gender and power in the 21st century. Her latest podcast, We Live Here Now, delves into the realities of an America post-Capitol Riot.

1. What are the biggest issues facing the media and journalism currently?

Hanna Rosin: There is one enormous issue faced by journalism today, the erosion of boundaries between truth, rumour, outright lie and conspiracy. As journalists, our mandate has always been simple. We do our best to verify that something is true before we report it to the public. But we, the journalists, are no longer the gatekeepers of information that gets disseminated widely. Information can come from anywhere. And it’s virtually impossible to tell whether sources are trustworthy, accurate, mistaken or intentionally manipulative.

2. How do the dynamics of gender, power and politics affect the media landscape globally?

HR: When I first began my career over 25 years ago, there was a kind of casual sexism in media organisations, where women were rarely leaders and men much more often covered what were considered “serious” subjects. Over time, that eased, and we saw more and more women lead media organisations. I assumed progress would be steady, but recently we’ve seen a real shift.

One of President Donald Trump’s first acts as president was to pass an order, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” saying biological genders are a “fundamental and incontrovertible reality”. There seems to be a real backlash against the blurring of gender roles.

There’s also been a rise in power and influence of the “manosphere,” a loose collection of podcasters and writers who feel men have been unfairly maligned and victimised.

3. Why is good storytelling important in journalism, particularly when conveying complex ideas?

HR: Complexity and nuance are hard to convey these days. People’s attention spans are shorter, and the speed and volume of information have led to a flattening of a lot of very complex issues and a much more crude cultural debate. Storytelling which centres complex human views and strives to evoke some emotions can break through that.

The Atlantic magazine, where I work, is one of the few mainstream media outlets that still values and supports deep reporting and thoughtful writing which gets past some of this flatness.

4. What is the responsibility of the media during today’s climate of polarisation?

HR: The media’s role is to remind people as much as possible what they already know from their own lives. People are complicated and issues are complicated. If you’ve ever had an argument with someone you love you understand, instinctively, that screaming you’re right and yielding nothing will get you nowhere. The same is true for cultural and political issues.

5. What led you to write your book, The End of Men?

HR: At the time, I was editing a website about women’s issues and I noticed a trend. Women were not just catching up to men in certain segments of the economy. They were surpassing them. It seemed like men, and particularly working class men, were in trouble. They were failing to adjust to the realities of the modern economy. The trend was just beginning then. When I finished the book I wasn’t sure whether gender roles would soften a bit and men would adapt, or whether there would be a massive backlash against women’s progress. It seems to be the latter.

6. Why are you speaking at this year’s Women in Media National conference?

HR: At a typical time women, getting together might be just nice. They could share tips and experiences and help each other move ahead. In this time we are living through, women getting together like we will when I attend the Women in Media National Conference is absolutely critical.

We are living through a kind of era I’ve never witnessed before, where gender roles are being discussed as if the last forty years haven’t happened. It’s really crucial that women get together and remind each other where their power and authority lies. I greatly look forward to it!

