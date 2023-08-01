The Art Of Immersion

The Art Of Immersion
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



In this guest post, Celia Wallace (lead image), partner at creative agency Today The Brave, talks the value of agencies and their people seriously immersing themselves in a client’s business…

Earlier this month, the Today the Brave team spent time in Broome, WA with our clients True North, the team behind one of Australia’s leading adventure travel companies. Rich in culture and history, True North’s Founder Craig Howson first launched adventure cruises along Western Australia’s Kimberley coast in 1987, earning a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2016 for his services to tourism in the state. Driven by his focus on giving guests greater opportunity to experience the destination, Craig and his team have been doing just that for over thirty years.

A business as unique as True North called for a slightly different approach to onboarding, with the usual cadence of signing clients usually involving a series of in-person meetings or video calls, ensuring everyone is on the same page with the same goals and objectives.

With True North, our onboarding looked somewhat different. By fully embedding ourselves in the culture, team and experiencing the product for ourselves, we’ve (hopefully) set ourselves up for success. By spending time with not only the sales & marketing teams, but also the deckies who are the ones out at sea giving their guests the time of their lives, we were able to understand their day-to-day lives and pressure points that will ultimately give us insight into their business and help drive long-term success.

My advertising and management consulting career has enabled me to work with some of the biggest and brightest minds in the business. It’s only since we founded Today the Brave in 2022 that I’ve truly ramped up the art of immersion. Aside from our recent jaunt in Broome, immersion has included a deep dive into the University of Sydney through mentoring budding entrepreneurs in their newest venture start ups and helping them commercialise their ideas.

Amid one of the most challenging environments we’ve faced in our industry, getting closer and forging relationships with clients, understanding their business and problems they’re facing will set agency teams in good stead to support them when it matters most. For agencies looking to deepen existing and future relationships, here are the five biggest advantages of taking a deeper plunge into your clients’ businesses:

#1 Intelligent Empathy

In our information and data-saturated world, we easily fall victim to becoming disconnected from authentic human connections with our clients. Once we consciously nurture open lines of conversation and engagement with not only our immediate teams, but broader and front-line employees, we’re better able to gain a comprehensive understanding of the impact made by each individual in the broader business operations.

#2 Demonstrable credibility

By immersing yourself in the perspective of your clients and gaining an understanding of how their front-line operates, you will naturally enhance the value of the output. Engaging over Zoom is one thing, but truly experiencing what your client partners offer is completely different. Embracing the brand and hearing from the people behind it signifies your unwavering commitment to fully embodying the business and refusing to accept generalisations.

#3 Competitive edge

By deepening connections with clients and their businesses, you will be best placed to elevate strategic decisions regarding resource allocation in terms of where, when, and how to invest. By embracing a considered approach in terms of consistently embedding yourself in the internal culture of clients will not only yield significant benefits to your agency culture, but also directly translates into improved output.

#4 Elevated trust

By integrating deeper, meaningful engagement into your plans, you will organically generate increased trust throughout from top to bottom. Essentially, immersing yourself into your clients culture will lead to a more intimate way of doing business, rather than adopting a more formal or basic approach.

#5 Thought leadership

Experience leads to great insights. Consistently focusing on the relationship between small everyday factors including, business operations, employee feedback and so on will almost always lead to new evolved perspectives and insights. The communication of these insights wienables businesses to better engage in the conversations that resonate with entire industries and not just clients

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Celia Wallace Today The Brave

Latest News

Cartology Puts Retail Media’s First-Party Data Into Agency Proposition
  • Marketing

Cartology Puts Retail Media’s First-Party Data Into Agency Proposition

Cartology has today announced its new brand positioning and agency proposition, committing to bring brands, agencies and partners closest to customers, powered by its unique data. Agencies can now buy data rich media solutions through the Shopper screen network paired with off-network digital video (You Tube) and display, enabling holistic planning, all powered by first […]

LG Smart TVs To Now Come With Very Own Sports Channel
  • Technology

LG Smart TVs To Now Come With Very Own Sports Channel

LG Electronics’ (LG) exclusive, free streaming service, LG Channels, is set to offer LG Smart TV owners in Europe, LATAM and Australia a plethora of sports content to satisfy their appetite for action, regardless of their favourite competition or team. Recently launched on LG Channels, FIFA+ is home to football fandom around the globe, whereby […]

Free TV: Broadcasters Have “Shot The Lights Out” Delivering Local Content Quotas
  • Media

Free TV: Broadcasters Have “Shot The Lights Out” Delivering Local Content Quotas

Free TV said it welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2022 Australian content quota compliance data, which highlights the huge and ongoing commitment of commercial television broadcasters to delivering great Australian content. Free TV CEO, Bridget Fair (lead image) said: “This year, commercial television has again shot the lights out in delivering Australian content to Australian […]

Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced
  • Advertising

Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced

An idea to use dad jokes to galvanise industry support for MOOD Tea won the much-anticipated pitch off, to bring the record breaking 2023 instalment of industry talent building program Yahoo Academy to a close. The day-long program held at Luna Park in Sydney saw 40 of the top emerging industry talent from Australia and […]

Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market
  • Marketing

Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market

 Independent retail media platform Zitcha has made its first entry into the fast growing North American market after being selected to launch a full digital retail media network for a leading hardware and agricultural specialist chain. Australian founded and owned, Zitcha has been engaged by Peavey Mart to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including […]

Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh
  • Marketing

Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh

Research and insights agency TRA has announced a brand refresh, centred around the proposition ‘The Art of Knowing People.’ The new look and feel, created by renowned brand and design agency, Seachange, reflects the evolution of TRA and includes a refreshed colour palette, font, logo, tagline and a suite of new photographs and videos by esteemed photographer, Toaki Okano.

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab
  • Campaigns

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab

This year, the world will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop – the music genre and cultural movement that changed the world. To celebrate this milestone and pay tribute to Hip Hop’s everlasting cultural impact, Pepsi MAX is announcing a partnership and international campaign that honours and amplifies the legacy of one of the […]

How To Create A High-Performance Culture
  • Opinion

How To Create A High-Performance Culture

Kobi Simmat (lead image) is a self-taught expert in business management, advisory services, and the founder of Best Practice Biz. He achieved a $20 million valuation and then a successful sale of his business and now helps others unlock the full potential of their businesses. He’s also author of How to Build a Business Others […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]