The AI Tipping Point: Why Beauty Branding Needs A Reality Check

Here, Innocean’s director of growth and client service Carly Pelham reflects on her own doomscrolling and the problems AI poses for women.

A few weeks ago, I paid a visit home to Canada. I had a lot of extra downtime and admittedly spent a bit too much of it scrolling through Instagram.

I started to feel a little anxious, overwhelmed, and as I continued to scroll, a little suffocated. Taking myself off autopilot, I stopped scrolling and took a step back to evaluate the underlying cause of these feelings.

I then realised that in the last 15 minutes of scrolling, I had been served a barrage of ads telling me what was wrong with me—telling me what I needed to fix. Some of these were things I would have never even considered. Need your labia puffing? We’ve got injections for that. Hooded eyelids? Here’s a serum. But if that doesn’t work, blepharoplasty is just a quick day surgery.

Fast forward to last week, and Skims has launched the Seamless Sculpt Facewrap—a contraption that looks like it should be worn by Hannibal Lecter. Even Anthony Hopkins himself thought so.

Skims isn’t the first brand to profit from making us insecure, and then selling us ‘the cure’, but they sure as hell did a great job—likely due to its medieval aesthetic—of galvanising us into uproar. Though there is dissonance at play here (the wrap did sell out, after all) the level of backlash got me thinking: are we approaching a tipping point where the age-old business model of creating insecurities, then cashing in on them, is collapsing under the weight of its own absurdity? The beauty myth hasn’t gone away, but more and more women are recognising it for what it is.

Skims isn’t the only brand that’s been under fire recently. We’ve seen other areas of the beauty industry getting heat from consumers for the use of AI models, notably Guess and Atoir. As if the relentless push toward ‘Instagram face’ wasn’t enough, AI models have now turned that aesthetic into default. Everyone’s starting to look the same, and worse, it’s no one real.

This is incredibly damaging to the female psyche. Dr. Nicole Hawkins, licensed clinical psychologist, states that the more we are exposed to these images, the more normalised they become. We start to idealise images that don’t actually exist which we then compare ourselves to, only to be left with feelings of inadequacy. And so the cycle repeats itself. Can women of today truly catch a fcking break?

And the uproar hasn’t only come about due to the warping beauty standards women feel are being placed on us. There’s an ethical question at play here, and consumers are the first to call it out. Guess’s AI models were criticised not just for aesthetics, but for erasing real women. The use of AI imagery doesn’t inspire consumers to buy. It distances them. Consumers want to see real bodies, understand how clothes fit across a range of shapes and sizes, and support the work of real models and photographers.

AI is moving fast, and many are dismissing it as ‘just another tool.’ But at the rate it’s accelerating and distorting beauty messaging at scale, brands need to step back and view it not just as a tech tool, but an ethical decision point.

I don’t have all of the answers. This is a loaded topic, and there’s no playbook. And though the main stage for all of this is, for now, is predominantly social media, I think the saving grace is that this is happening at a time where consumers are more media literate, body positive, AI-savvy and have that platform to use their voice. They can see the mechanics of manipulation and they’re calling it out. Perhaps brands need to start checking themselves before the damage to trust, credibility, and long-term brand equity outweighs short-term attention.

As for me, I’ll be sleeping soundly tonight knowing my jaw isn’t being squeezed upwards into my head. But thanks for the thought, and fcK you aiMee (IYKYK).