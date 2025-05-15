B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

That’s A Wrap On Cairns Crocodiles For 2025!

Cairns, we came, we saw, and we conquered. And now we leave with heads full of ideas, phones full of new contacts and possibly one too many crocodile-themed tote bags.

Over three jam-packed days, Cairns Crocodiles 2025 brought the best of the adland jungle to the rainforest, blending high-impact ideas with hard truths, big personalities and serious creative firepower.

From Gen Z truths to climate activism, from creator-led media to the fine art of polarising branding, the conference didn’t just talk about industry change, it demanded it.

The rainforest rang with punchy panels, sharp one-liners, and more F-bombs than a kitchen on MasterChef finals night.

Keynotes turned into rallying cries, and the reef stage buzzed with energy as bold ideas and honest conversations took centre stage.

Across the days, we have heard from founders, media trailblazers, marketing leaders, activists, Olympians, and even the President of Palau. The theme? Do better. Think bigger.

Then there were the awards. Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, put the spotlight on the next generation of industry leaders.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards toasted the most courageous creative from across the region, celebrating craft, effectiveness, inclusion and more than a few risk-takers who broke the rules, in the best way.

Whether you were in it for the networking, the keynotes, the aircon or spent most of the day chilling at Hemingway’s, there’s no denying it: Cairns Crocodiles 2025 made a splash.

But we aren’t done yet. Give us a few months to rest and recover, and we will be back, bigger and better than ever next year.

See you in the deep end in 2026!

Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

