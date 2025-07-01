The Age Becomes Available To Swinburne University Staff & Students

The Age will be made available to students and staff at one of Australia’s most renowned universities, in a new premium subscription licensing deal announced by Nine and Swinburne University of Technology today.

Campus Access allows students and staff at Swinburne to have complete access to a premium digital subscription to the wide range of journalism in The Age from today.

With plans to make the licensing deal available to universities around Australia, Swinburne is the first Victorian university to enter into the arrangement following the University of Sydney partnership announced earlier this year.

The Campus Access partnership will allow students and staff to access a complimentary subscription to The Age with their Swinburne email. With personalised subscription access, students and staff can download the Good Food and news apps, enjoy puzzles, browse Today’s Paper and stay informed with independent coverage of news, politics, business, world, food, travel and culture.

Campus Access is a strategic partnership that fosters collaboration and innovation for The Age and Swinburne. Delivering independent journalism, bespoke events, and direct engagement opportunities, this initiative aims to build a more informed community by enriching learning and stimulating critical thinking.

The initiative is the latest strategic move to engage audiences with quality journalism.

“This is more than a subscription deal. It is an exciting partnership that will set Swinburne’s students on a path to a better informed future with The Age’s brand of rigorous and fearless independent journalism,” said Patrick Elligett, editor of The Age.

Agos Garola, director of corporate subscriptions and licensing for Nine Publishing, said: “We are delighted to partner with Swinburne University of Technology, an institution that clearly shares our passion for ensuring its students and staff have access to quality journalism.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to making trusted news accessible to the next generation. We look forward to a strong and growing partnership.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Age to keep our community informed on the news shaping their world and their studies. Information is power, and this partnership will further help our students become job-ready graduates,” said Professor Pascale Quester, president and vice-chancellor of Swinburne University of

Technology.

“This is just one way we’re bringing people and technology together to create a better world.”

“With misinformation more common than ever, it’s crucial that our students and staff have easy access to verified and comprehensive news sources,” said Matt Macklin, director of communications and media at Swinburne University of Technology.

“This partnership empowers the Swinburne community to understand the world around them and gather balanced and expert commentary on the news that impacts them.”