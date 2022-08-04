Thank You To Our Women In Media Judges! You Are Flawless At Seeing Brilliance!

Here at B&T, we just wanted to say a very loud thank you to all our judges for our 2022 Women In Media Awards.

See, being judgemental is a good thing. It is a skill!

Our Women In Media Awards are presented by Are Media, and this year we’ve managed to secure a bunch of incredible judges, and we wanted to give them a very warm and loud thank you!

Also, you can nab your tickets here!

Every year, our judges have the very tough job of finding the best from the best selection. So it’s certainly not an easy gig – when every entry is always such high calibre.

These judges are all booked and blessed, but they took time out of their Anna-Wintour-level busy schedules to judge this year, and we love seeing it!

Big shoutout too!

Adam De Roma, Scrollmedia

Aimee Bucnahcan, GroupM

Amy Maiden, Anthem

Andrew O’Shea, Big Ads

Andrew Cook, AreMedia

Angela Smith, Affinity

Angus Keene, Twitter

Anna Preston, Platform GSK Australia

Anny Havercroft, TikTok

Ayaan Mohamud, Impact

Ben Pellow, Forbes Australia

Bessie Hassan, Finder

Cate Gazal, AreMedia

Cath Palfreyman, Nandos

Chloe Jones, Princess Cruises

Christina Voss, Broadsheet Media

Claire Booth, Broadsheet Media

Clare Morton, AreMedia

Donna Gordon, ARN

Elizabeth Glover, Silver Sea

Emily Yri, PubMatic

Emily Primavera, SA Tourism Commission

Erin Zillman, Foxtel Media

Esther Clerehan, CLEREHAN

Frances Dwyer, Impact

Franki Hobson, AreMedia

Gaye Steel, AANA

Greg Graham, The Nest Consultancy

Ilda Jamison, Quantcast

Jane Ormsby, Scrollmedia

Jane Huxley, AreMedia

Jemma Enright, QMS

Jeremy Cabral, Finder

Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science

Jo Reilly, Australian Super

Julie Dormand, The Works Agency

Julie Wright, Anchor Co

Julie Edwards, Yahoo

Karen Coleman, Archetype

Karen Holmes, AreMedia

Keeva Stratton, Quip

Kim McKay, Klick Communications

Kirstie Clements, Daily Mail

Krish Raja, Captify

Kruti Patel, Super Rewards

Laura Nice, OMD Australia

Leisa Williams, AreMedia

Lib Kelly

Linda Fagerlund, Carat

Livia McRobert, Smeg Australia

Lottie Laws, Pinterest

Marie Farrett, NRMA

Marmik Vyas, NBN

Meg Montgomery, Pinterest

Montgomery, Pinterest Michila Mcleod, Broadsheet Media

Myrna Van Pelt, Thrive PR

Natalie Bettini, AreMedia

Natalie Helm, The Coca-Cola Company

Nick Ellery, Highpages Group

Nick Atkinson, Nike

Nikki Clarkson, SCA

Penny Shell, OMD

Rebecca Den Braber, Hatched Media

Rebecca Ahern, VicHealth

Ricky Chanana, Twitch

Sara Lappage, QMS

Sian Whitaker, Broadsheet Media

Simone Crick, Broadsheet Media

Sophia Mary McDermott, MediaMonks

Stephanie Douglas-Neal, PHD MEDIA

Sue Cant, Affinity

Suzi Williamson, Thinkerbell

Tennille Burt, QMS

Tiffany Dunk, Australian Women’s Weekly

Virginia Hyland, Havas Media Group

Viv Luo, BigCommerce

Viv Gibson Thomas, The Contenders

Yun Yip, Foxcatcher

Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark

We also want to thank our incredible sponsors. We couldn’t do this without you!

Also, we’d like to take a second to remind you, that we host these awards because we are so far away from equality that, at the current pace, it will take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide.

Hopefully, shining a spotlight on the women in our industry, helps us get there sooner!