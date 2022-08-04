Thank You To Our Women In Media Judges! You Are Flawless At Seeing Brilliance!

Thank You To Our Women In Media Judges! You Are Flawless At Seeing Brilliance!
Here at B&T, we just wanted to say a very loud thank you to all our judges for our 2022 Women In Media Awards.

See, being judgemental is a good thing. It is a skill!

Our Women In Media Awards are presented by Are Media, and this year we’ve managed to secure a bunch of incredible judges, and we wanted to give them a very warm and loud thank you!

Also, you can nab your tickets here!

Every year, our judges have the very tough job of finding the best from the best selection. So it’s certainly not an easy gig – when every entry is always such high calibre.

These judges are all booked and blessed, but they took time out of their Anna-Wintour-level busy schedules to judge this year, and we love seeing it!

Big shoutout too!

  • Adam De Roma, Scrollmedia
  • Aimee Bucnahcan, GroupM
  • Amy Maiden, Anthem
  • Andrew O’Shea, Big Ads
  • Andrew Cook, AreMedia
  • Angela Smith, Affinity
  • Angus Keene, Twitter
  • Anna Preston, Platform GSK Australia
  • Anny Havercroft, TikTok
  • Ayaan Mohamud, Impact
  • Ben Pellow, Forbes Australia
  • Bessie Hassan, Finder
  • Cate Gazal, AreMedia
  • Cath Palfreyman, Nandos
  • Chloe Jones, Princess Cruises
  • Christina Voss, Broadsheet Media
  • Claire Booth, Broadsheet Media
  • Clare Morton, AreMedia
  • Donna Gordon, ARN
  • Elizabeth Glover, Silver Sea
  • Emily Yri, PubMatic
  • Emily Primavera, SA Tourism Commission
  • Erin Zillman, Foxtel Media
  • Esther Clerehan, CLEREHAN
  • Frances Dwyer, Impact
  • Franki Hobson, AreMedia
  • Gaye Steel, AANA
  • Greg Graham, The Nest Consultancy
  • Ilda Jamison, Quantcast
  • Jane Ormsby, Scrollmedia
  • Jane  Huxley, AreMedia
  • Jemma Enright, QMS
  • Jeremy Cabral, Finder
  • Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science
  • Jo Reilly, Australian Super
  • Julie Dormand, The Works Agency
  • Julie Wright, Anchor Co
  • Julie Edwards, Yahoo
  • Karen Coleman, Archetype
  • Karen Holmes, AreMedia
  • Keeva Stratton, Quip
  • Kim McKay, Klick Communications
  • Kirstie Clements, Daily Mail
  • Krish Raja, Captify
  • Kruti Patel, Super Rewards
  • Laura Nice, OMD Australia
  • Leisa Williams, AreMedia
  • Lib Kelly
  • Linda Fagerlund, Carat
  • Livia McRobert, Smeg Australia
  • Lottie Laws, Pinterest
  • Marie Farrett, NRMA
  • Marmik Vyas, NBN
  • Meg Montgomery, Pinterest
  • Michila Mcleod, Broadsheet Media
  • Myrna Van Pelt, Thrive PR
  • Natalie  Bettini, AreMedia
  • Natalie  Helm, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Nick Ellery, Highpages Group
  • Nick Atkinson, Nike
  • Nikki Clarkson, SCA
  • Penny Shell, OMD
  • Rebecca Den Braber, Hatched Media
  • Rebecca Ahern, VicHealth
  • Ricky Chanana, Twitch
  • Sara Lappage, QMS
  • Sian Whitaker, Broadsheet Media
  • Simone Crick, Broadsheet Media
  • Sophia Mary McDermott, MediaMonks
  • Stephanie Douglas-Neal, PHD MEDIA
  • Sue Cant, Affinity
  • Suzi Williamson, Thinkerbell
  • Tennille Burt, QMS
  • Tiffany Dunk, Australian Women’s Weekly
  • Virginia Hyland, Havas Media Group
  • Viv Luo, BigCommerce
  • Viv Gibson Thomas, The Contenders
  • Yun Yip, Foxcatcher
  • Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark

We also want to thank our incredible sponsors. We couldn’t do this without you!

Also, we’d like to take a second to remind you, that we host these awards because we are so far away from equality that, at the current pace, it will take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide.

Hopefully, shining a spotlight on the women in our industry, helps us get there sooner!

