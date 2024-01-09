Terence Leong Appointed Executive Creative Director For TBWA\Media Arts Lab In South East Asia

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Apple’s bespoke global creative agency, has announced the appointment of Terence Leong as its new executive creative director for the Southeast Asia region.

In a newly created role, he will report to Brent Anderson, chief creative officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab, working in partnership with Michaela Futcher, managing director/head of strategy of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Asia Pacific.

Leong’s story is marked by innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Having been at notable agencies such as Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai, JWT, R/GA and AKQA Tokyo, collaborating with clients such as Nike, Google and Sony. His mantra “Let’s Make Epic Shit,” epitomizes his commitment to transformative and pioneering work. After 21 years, many awards, and just as many failures, he has finally made his way back home to Singapore to rock the boat and break some rules.

“Terence’s creative vision resonates with our obsessive commitment to creativity. He is known for his determination to redefine what is possible and defy what’s expected. His leadership in Singapore and South East Asia will help establish our creative presence in the region,” said Anderson.

“I’m excited to be surrounded by really smart and passionate people who want to do the best work of their careers. I feel right at home,” said Leong. “We’re ready to switch to the more dangerous gear and make work that people can’t ignore”.

The appointment of Leong reinforces TBWA\Media Arts Lab’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovative storytelling and creativity.