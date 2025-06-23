Tennis Legends Trade Serves For Slots In Charity Edition Of Tipping Point

Get ready to cheer them on when three Aussie tennis stars trade their racquets for buzzers in a special prime-time Tennis Legends episode of Tipping Point, Tuesday, July 1, at 7.30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

In this charity edition of Australia’s favourite game show, hosted by Todd Woodbridge, three fan-favourite Australian tennis stars will go head to head for the chance to win the $40,000 jackpot and donate it to their chosen causes.

John Millman, who had a career high of ATP singles ranking World No. 33 and represented Australia in a number of tournaments including the Davis Cup, ATP Cup and at two Summer Olympics, is playing for a cause close to his heart, the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.

Sam Stosur, world doubles champion and US Open singles victor, will bring her competitive spirit to the Tipping Point machine to support the My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

And inspirational 15 Grand Slam tournament champion and Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott, is aiming to win big for his own charity, The Dylan Alcott Foundation.

With high-stakes drops, surprising twists and plenty of laughs, who will ace the Tipping Point machine and serve up a legendary win for their charity?