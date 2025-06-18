Telstra & Bear Meets Eagle On Fire Wins Cannes Lions Grand Prix

Australia has won its first Grand Prix in the Film Craft category with Telstra’s stop motion series Better on a Better Network, by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire cleaning up.

They dominated the Film Craft category, winning an additional two Gold awards, one for Telstra’s Donkey and one for the Better on a Better Network spots.

Donkey also won a Silver Lion and The Shoemaker took home a Bronze Lion in a hotly-contested category that saw 49 Lions awarded from 1,459 entries.

Telstra’s series of stop-motion spots ‘Better on a Better Network’ features 26 films that focus on locations around regional Australian locations and their idiosyncrasies.

The campaign was created by +61, led creatively by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. It was their first campaign after CMO Brent Smart hired Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, TBWA and OMD to create the bespoke +61 agency unit. It was directed by Revolver’s Jeff Low and animation director Tobias Fouracre, who worked with a crew of puppet makers, puppeteers and set designers.

Smart told B&T he was “thrilled” by the win and wants the creative excellence to “speak for itself”.

Better on a Better Network compilation

The making of ‘Better on a Better Network’

Ali Ali, the Film Craft jury president and co-founder and film director of Good People Film described the work as a “breath of fresh air” in a year “dominated by AI and digital gloss”.

“Before we could vote, the Grand Prix revealed itself slowly, like great work often does,” he said.

“Tactile, intimate, and deeply human. It reminded us why we fell in love with this industry. Fifty-six unique puppets animating 42 voices from regional Australians, across 26 stop-motion gems. All simple, all funny, all full of soul. Measured writing, inspired characters – and yes, a bird flying backwards.

“In a fast-content era, ‘Better on a Better Network’ felt like a warm, slow-cooked meal.”

Better on a Better Network was one of B&T’s Campaigns of the Year in 2024 and Telstra’s work has received warm praise from the UK.

Alex Myers, the founder and global CEO of Manifest, recently told B&T that Telstra’s creative output “shits on any other telco in the world”.

That certainty appears to be the case at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this year, with Donkey (below) and the Shoemaker also doing the business.

Other Aussie winners

VML Sydney won a Gold Lion in the Industry Craft category for the 1001 Optometry ‘The Hidden Eye Test’ campaign, in a category with 779 entries and 22 Lions winners.

In the Digital Craft category, a Bronze Lion went to an Australia/New Zealand/Brazil collaboration for AKQA for Netflix Body Swap, while Bronze Lions in the Design category went to Clemenger Sydney for the Samsung Packed Full of History campaign and to DDB Group Sydney for the RooBadge for Volkswagen.

So far Australia has taken home two Grands Prix and eight Lions after two days. Yesterday, FINCH Sydney and Motion Sickness Auckland’s NZ Herpes Foundation won the Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good and a Gold Lion in the Health & Wellness category.

Behind the Hidden Eye Test

VW’s RooBadge case study

Check out: B&T Editor Tom Fogden’s daily diary at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.