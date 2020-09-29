Telco Leans Heavily On ‘Toy Story’ For Super Cute Campaign To Recycle Phones

Telco Leans Heavily On ‘Toy Story’ For Super Cute Campaign To Recycle Phones
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The awareness of our impact on the planet has increased, so Orange has decided to raise awareness of the environmental impact of equipment, particularly with mobile phones, which are made of plastic and glass, but also of non-renewable natural resources that it is essential to preserve. In France, it is estimated that more than 100 million phones sleep in drawers.   

It is in this context that Orange is launching with Publicis Conseil a new campaign and gives everyone the power to act by a simple gesture: give a second life to their old phone by bringing it back to store.

The film “The Toy”, directed by Frédéric Planchon (Iconoclast), tells with great sensitivity and emotion the intimate, sincere and unconditional relationship between a little girl and her toy, the famous “Fisher Price” rolling phone. As years go by, the child grows up, becomes an adolescent, gradually abandons her toy which ends up in the attic… Becoming a mother, she returns years later with her daughter who marvels and adopts the toy in her turn. With this clever parable, Orange encourages us to give a second life to our phones. 

Marco Venturelli, president overseeing the creativity at Publicis Conseil, commented. “To deal with a subject like the second life of mobile phones, it seemed essential to me to show a story of transmission: it’s time to see the world through the eyes of those who will live it.”  

Broadcast in 60 seconds, the film will be accompanied by a press, poster and digital campaign relaying the same posture.   

In a second phase, Orange will roll out several programs in Europe to give phones a second life by encouraging the return or recycling of old phones, as well as the repair or purchase of reconditioned phones.     

This campaign will be rolled out in France from 27th September 2020 and then in each of the European countries where the Group is present: Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Credits – The Toy  

Advertisers: Orange International & Orange France 

Orange international: 

Executive Director Communications, Engagement and Brand: Béatrice Mandine  

Global SVP Brand & Sponsoring Director: Jean-François Rodriguez  

Group Brand Identity and Advertising Director: Séverine Nübel 

Global Brand Creative Director: Christian Bony  

Group Brand Advertising Director: Laëtitia Fruchier 

Global Project Leader: Christelle Pelletier-Le Rouzic 

Music Brand Manager: Vrej Minassian  

Global Media Manager: Géraldine Grümmer  

 

Orange France: 

Communication and CSR Director Orange France: Gaëlle Le Vu 

Communication, Creation and POS communication Director: Quentin Delobelle  

Creation Director: Annabel Salesa  

Head of Advertising: Ombline Thomine-Desmazures 

Advertising Manager: Ronan De Beauregard 

Production Manager: Laurence Poucan  

 

Agency: Publicis Conseil  

CEO of Publicis Conseil in France: Agathe Bousquet 

President of Publicis Conseil overseeing creativity: Marco Venturelli  

Executive Creative Director: Fabrice Delacourt 

Copywriter: Benjamin Sanial  

Art Director: Raphaël Halin  

Creative Assistants: Célia Kuczynski & Caroline Delhoume 

Account Managers : Marie Wallet, Anne Dauvé, Claudia Weiss, Priyanka-Lisa Sen, Pascaline Montroussier, Emilie Jeanneau, Magali Bergeroux, Jeanne Lemarchand 

Strategic Planning: Damien Sabatier 

 

Production

Agency Producer: Benjamin Auberdiac 

Production Company: ICONOCLAST 

Director: Frederic Planchon 

Executive Producer: Nathalie Le Caer Line 

Producer: Alexia Levy 

Director of Photography: Stephane Fontaine 

1rst assistant: Jim Cole 

Stylist: Reem Kuzayli 

Deco: Richard Brigland 

Post-production: Prodigious 

Post Producer: Franck-Hervé Marc 

Editing: Nik Hudson 

Colorgrading: Mathieu Caplane 

Sound Producer: Joel Tessonneau 

Business Affairs: Florian Izquierdo, Jeanne Duclos

Please login with linkedin to comment

Orange Publicis Conseil

Latest News

Study: Only 20% Of Melburnians Will Take-Up More Activities Post-Lockdown
  • Marketing

Study: Only 20% Of Melburnians Will Take-Up More Activities Post-Lockdown

Seven months of restrictions and lockdown will have a lasting impact on Melburnians, with up to 50% saying dining out and recreational activities, including sporting events and going to the movies, will be attended less often due to financial concerns and a fear of spreading or catching COVID-19. A new report from the leading strategic […]

Bidstack Partners With Nautilus Mobile
  • Advertising

Bidstack Partners With Nautilus Mobile

Bidstack, in-game advertising platform, and Nautilus Mobile, creators of the hugely popular Real Cricket™ series have announced a new and exclusive in-game advertising partnership. Bidstack will deliver contextually relevant, realistic and unintrusive ads designed to fit seamlessly into the in-game environment in Real Cricket 20 – reaching an avid and growing audience of mobile gamers […]

Be Quick! Adobe’s ‘Creativity – Who Dares Wins’ Webinar Is Tomorrow @ 11am! Sign-Up For Free!
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Be Quick! Adobe’s ‘Creativity – Who Dares Wins’ Webinar Is Tomorrow @ 11am! Sign-Up For Free!

Advertising has a rich history of being daring. From DDB’s 1960 Lemon ad for Volkswagen, to Salvador Dali designing Chupa Chup’s logo in 1969, to Droga5 pretending it was making a new Crocodile Dundee movie for Tourism Australia, the creative we crave dare to stand out! So, tomorrow B&T has teamed-up with our good friends […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Sports Start-Up MyFavorito’s Appoints FutureBrand Australia
  • Media

Sports Start-Up MyFavorito’s Appoints FutureBrand Australia

Global sports startup MyFavorito has appointed FutureBrand Australia as its global branding partner with a brief to build a brand as radical as its digital sports sponsorship platform, helping sports clubs worldwide unlock a completely new revenue source.

The Recognition Group Rebrands
  • Media

The Recognition Group Rebrands

One of Australia’s largest groups of privately-owned public relations and marketing agencies has rebranded under one name, The Recognition Group. The group is comprised of three separate agencies: Recognition PR; Outsource and Write Away Communication. The Recognition Group is owned by Liz Marchant [feature image] and Adam Benson, employs 31 full-time staff members and supports […]