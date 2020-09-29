Telco Leans Heavily On ‘Toy Story’ For Super Cute Campaign To Recycle Phones

The awareness of our impact on the planet has increased, so Orange has decided to raise awareness of the environmental impact of equipment, particularly with mobile phones, which are made of plastic and glass, but also of non-renewable natural resources that it is essential to preserve. In France, it is estimated that more than 100 million phones sleep in drawers.

It is in this context that Orange is launching with Publicis Conseil a new campaign and gives everyone the power to act by a simple gesture: give a second life to their old phone by bringing it back to store.

The film “The Toy”, directed by Frédéric Planchon (Iconoclast), tells with great sensitivity and emotion the intimate, sincere and unconditional relationship between a little girl and her toy, the famous “Fisher Price” rolling phone. As years go by, the child grows up, becomes an adolescent, gradually abandons her toy which ends up in the attic… Becoming a mother, she returns years later with her daughter who marvels and adopts the toy in her turn. With this clever parable, Orange encourages us to give a second life to our phones.

Marco Venturelli, president overseeing the creativity at Publicis Conseil, commented. “To deal with a subject like the second life of mobile phones, it seemed essential to me to show a story of transmission: it’s time to see the world through the eyes of those who will live it.”

Broadcast in 60 seconds, the film will be accompanied by a press, poster and digital campaign relaying the same posture.

In a second phase, Orange will roll out several programs in Europe to give phones a second life by encouraging the return or recycling of old phones, as well as the repair or purchase of reconditioned phones.

This campaign will be rolled out in France from 27th September 2020 and then in each of the European countries where the Group is present: Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Credits – The Toy

Advertisers: Orange International & Orange France

Orange international:

Executive Director Communications, Engagement and Brand: Béatrice Mandine

Global SVP Brand & Sponsoring Director: Jean-François Rodriguez

Group Brand Identity and Advertising Director: Séverine Nübel

Global Brand Creative Director: Christian Bony

Group Brand Advertising Director: Laëtitia Fruchier

Global Project Leader: Christelle Pelletier-Le Rouzic

Music Brand Manager: Vrej Minassian

Global Media Manager: Géraldine Grümmer

Orange France:

Communication and CSR Director Orange France: Gaëlle Le Vu

Communication, Creation and POS communication Director: Quentin Delobelle

Creation Director: Annabel Salesa

Head of Advertising: Ombline Thomine-Desmazures

Advertising Manager: Ronan De Beauregard

Production Manager: Laurence Poucan

Agency: Publicis Conseil

CEO of Publicis Conseil in France: Agathe Bousquet

President of Publicis Conseil overseeing creativity: Marco Venturelli

Executive Creative Director: Fabrice Delacourt

Copywriter: Benjamin Sanial

Art Director: Raphaël Halin

Creative Assistants: Célia Kuczynski & Caroline Delhoume

Account Managers : Marie Wallet, Anne Dauvé, Claudia Weiss, Priyanka-Lisa Sen, Pascaline Montroussier, Emilie Jeanneau, Magali Bergeroux, Jeanne Lemarchand

Strategic Planning: Damien Sabatier

Production

Agency Producer: Benjamin Auberdiac

Production Company: ICONOCLAST

Director: Frederic Planchon

Executive Producer: Nathalie Le Caer Line

Producer: Alexia Levy

Director of Photography: Stephane Fontaine

1rst assistant: Jim Cole

Stylist: Reem Kuzayli

Deco: Richard Brigland

Post-production: Prodigious

Post Producer: Franck-Hervé Marc

Editing: Nik Hudson

Colorgrading: Mathieu Caplane

Sound Producer: Joel Tessonneau

Business Affairs: Florian Izquierdo, Jeanne Duclos