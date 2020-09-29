Telco Leans Heavily On ‘Toy Story’ For Super Cute Campaign To Recycle Phones
The awareness of our impact on the planet has increased, so Orange has decided to raise awareness of the environmental impact of equipment, particularly with mobile phones, which are made of plastic and glass, but also of non-renewable natural resources that it is essential to preserve. In France, it is estimated that more than 100 million phones sleep in drawers.
It is in this context that Orange is launching with Publicis Conseil a new campaign and gives everyone the power to act by a simple gesture: give a second life to their old phone by bringing it back to store.
The film “The Toy”, directed by Frédéric Planchon (Iconoclast), tells with great sensitivity and emotion the intimate, sincere and unconditional relationship between a little girl and her toy, the famous “Fisher Price” rolling phone. As years go by, the child grows up, becomes an adolescent, gradually abandons her toy which ends up in the attic… Becoming a mother, she returns years later with her daughter who marvels and adopts the toy in her turn. With this clever parable, Orange encourages us to give a second life to our phones.
Marco Venturelli, president overseeing the creativity at Publicis Conseil, commented. “To deal with a subject like the second life of mobile phones, it seemed essential to me to show a story of transmission: it’s time to see the world through the eyes of those who will live it.”
Broadcast in 60 seconds, the film will be accompanied by a press, poster and digital campaign relaying the same posture.
In a second phase, Orange will roll out several programs in Europe to give phones a second life by encouraging the return or recycling of old phones, as well as the repair or purchase of reconditioned phones.
This campaign will be rolled out in France from 27th September 2020 and then in each of the European countries where the Group is present: Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
Credits – The Toy
Advertisers: Orange International & Orange France
Orange international:
Executive Director Communications, Engagement and Brand: Béatrice Mandine
Global SVP Brand & Sponsoring Director: Jean-François Rodriguez
Group Brand Identity and Advertising Director: Séverine Nübel
Global Brand Creative Director: Christian Bony
Group Brand Advertising Director: Laëtitia Fruchier
Global Project Leader: Christelle Pelletier-Le Rouzic
Music Brand Manager: Vrej Minassian
Global Media Manager: Géraldine Grümmer
Orange France:
Communication and CSR Director Orange France: Gaëlle Le Vu
Communication, Creation and POS communication Director: Quentin Delobelle
Creation Director: Annabel Salesa
Head of Advertising: Ombline Thomine-Desmazures
Advertising Manager: Ronan De Beauregard
Production Manager: Laurence Poucan
Agency: Publicis Conseil
CEO of Publicis Conseil in France: Agathe Bousquet
President of Publicis Conseil overseeing creativity: Marco Venturelli
Executive Creative Director: Fabrice Delacourt
Copywriter: Benjamin Sanial
Art Director: Raphaël Halin
Creative Assistants: Célia Kuczynski & Caroline Delhoume
Account Managers : Marie Wallet, Anne Dauvé, Claudia Weiss, Priyanka-Lisa Sen, Pascaline Montroussier, Emilie Jeanneau, Magali Bergeroux, Jeanne Lemarchand
Strategic Planning: Damien Sabatier
Production
Agency Producer: Benjamin Auberdiac
Production Company: ICONOCLAST
Director: Frederic Planchon
Executive Producer: Nathalie Le Caer Line
Producer: Alexia Levy
Director of Photography: Stephane Fontaine
1rst assistant: Jim Cole
Stylist: Reem Kuzayli
Deco: Richard Brigland
Post-production: Prodigious
Post Producer: Franck-Hervé Marc
Editing: Nik Hudson
Colorgrading: Mathieu Caplane
Sound Producer: Joel Tessonneau
Business Affairs: Florian Izquierdo, Jeanne Duclos
