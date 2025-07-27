AI-Powered Figma Make Now Available To All

Figma Make, the AI-powered prompt-to-app tool created by design platform Figma, is now available to all users in Australia.

Figma Make enables users to create functional apps or prototypes using a natural language prompt or by pasting an existing Figma design. That means it’s much faster to explore possible solutions, align on a vision, and iterate on a design.

“AI is transforming the product development process by allowing anyone–regardless of technical ability–to turn ideas into working products or prototypes,” said Scott Pugh, Figma’s Asia Pacific general manager. “Figma Make welcomes even more people into the product development process, while raising the ceiling for what’s possible by giving designers and builders access to tools and capabilities that allow them to push their craft even further.”

As part of Figma’s broader platform, which helps builders go from idea to shipped product all in one place, Figma Make integrates with teams’ current design and development workflow. To generate working prototypes that look and feel consistent with an existing brand, companies can bring style context from a Figma library into Figma Make. When you do this, Figma Make will extract styling CSS from that library to ensure the code accurately reflects the design context.

Figma Make is available to all Figma users, including those on the free Starter plan and all paid plan seats, so anyone can start experimenting with Figma Make. In addition to Figma Make, Figma AI features—like Rename layers, Make or Edit image, and Replace Content—are moving out of beta into general availability on all of Figma’s paid plans. Figma has also recently launched its Dev Mode MCP Server, which allows developers to bring context from Figma into agentic coding tools, such as Copilot in VS Code, Cursor, and Claude Code.

Figma, which launched in Australia in November 2024 with the opening of its Sydney office, serves many of Australia’s most ambitious companies, including National Australia Bank (NAB), Safety Culture, and Atlassian.

Figma has also recently announced a local data residency capability for Australia, allowing enterprise customers to choose to host their data in Australia starting in Q4. This enables them to continue enjoying the power, scale, and efficiencies of the platform—but with even greater control over where their data is hosted.