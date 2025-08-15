TechDiversity Awards 2025 Celebrates 10 Years Of Innovation & Inclusion

The TechDiversity Awards 2025 brought together over 500 diversity, equity, and inclusion champions to celebrate ground-breaking initiatives. The Awards, themed around framing DEI futures, celebrated organisations that are actively shaping tomorrow’s inclusive technology workforce while others retreat.

The evening showcased initiatives spanning from AI innovation to entrepreneurship programmes, demonstrating that framing DEI futures isn’t just about representation—it’s about creating workforces that serve everyone while driving business excellence.

The awards recognised outstanding achievements across five categories, with the Make it Easy App by We Make It Easy Pty Ltd taking home both the Tech for Good Category award and the TechDiversity Awards Champion title for its innovative solution that transforms complex information into accessible formats for people with low literacy, intellectual disability, or language barriers.

2025 Award Winners

Business Category

Press Play Ventures: A pre-accelerator programme by Jumpstart Studio, Vox360, NiceTo and Evander Strategy that helps women transition from employment into entrepreneurship.

Education Category

FutureTech: Reimagining Education for Neurodivergent Youth by FutureTech Australia Incorporated.

Government Category

MyAMES Chat: Empowering Language, Literacy, and Employability Skills Through AI Innovation by Getmee and AMES Australia.

Campaign of the Year

HyroBot Rumble Challenge: By STEM Hub in collaboration with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, sponsored by BAE Systems Australia, accelerating diversity through STEM education.

Tech for Good Category & TechDiversity Awards Champion

We Make It Easy Pty Ltd: Make it Easy App

The evening celebrated organisations and initiatives that are breaking down barriers, creating pathways for underrepresented groups, and demonstrating that diverse teams build better technology for everyone.

During the Awards Luli Adeyemo, executive director of the TechDiversity Foundation addressed the audience, “While some companies are stepping back from DEI right now, that’s their choice. But whilst they’re building biased AI systems and killing corporate culture, you get to leap ahead. DEI isn’t politics. It’s competitive advantage.

“Recent research shows that 47 per cent of companies that dropped their DEI policies are now reporting declining morale. You can’t abandon your values and expect your people to thrive.”

TechDiversity Foundation, co-founder, Soozey Johnston also shared during her opening address, “It’s a celebration of what we can achieve when we stand together. Tonight we’re not just recognising excellence—we’re proving that this community leads by example and makes a lasting impact.

“When I see so many of you here for your 10th year, it shows that inclusion and belonging aren’t just buzzwords—they’re the foundation of a movement that’s shaping better futures for all of us.”