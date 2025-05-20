TEAM LEWIS Wins Accounts For Slew Of Global Technology Clients

Global marketing agency TEAM LEWIS has secured a trio of retainer client wins in Australia: global professional services and technology company Cognizant, hot cloud storage provider Wasabi Technologies, and automated endpoint management platform NinjaOne, following competitive pitches.

The global tech leaders identified TEAM LEWIS Australia as their ideal partner to provide strategic consultancy and implementation across their communications efforts in Australia and New Zealand.

“TEAM LEWIS has surpassed our expectations. Not only has our public relations program exceeded our goals, but the team also works as an extension of our own. TEAM LEWIS is hungry to drive success, consistently bringing creative ideas to the table and providing strategic guidance that’s allowed us to build meaningful awareness for our brand. Not to mention, their grit is unmatched, and they make the work fun,” Lauren Bogoshian, senior director of global communications at NinjaOne said.

“TEAM LEWIS impressed us from the start. They’ve transformed our storytelling across ANZ, securing continuous thought leadership opportunities to help Wasabi grow its share of voice in that region. Their client relations are top notch, always operating with a can-do attitude with positive, insightful discussions with Wasabi leadership and their comms team stakeholders,” Natassia Culp, global corporate communications lead, Wasabi Technologies added.

“We have worked with TEAM LEWIS in other markets for a number of years, so when we decided to seek a new agency partner in Australia, TEAM LEWIS was the obvious choice. From the get-go, the team’s enthusiasm, strong media relationships and strategic insights have helped us drive meaningful coverage and increase brand visibility. They’ve become a true extension of our team, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum,” Sarah Douglas, senior director of communications EMEA & APJ at Cognizant said.

This announcement marks the latest in a series of recent B2B-focused client wins for the agency – including projects with behavioural biometrics fraud detector BioCatch, location mapping company HERE Technologies, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), and APCS (Asia Pacific Cities Summit).

“The calibre of global technology clients that are trusting us with their communications strategies in Australia and New Zealand is a real testament to the quality of personnel we have working at TEAM LEWIS and makes me incredibly proud,” Martin Harkin, managing director, TEAM LEWIS Australia said.

“We are so excited to keep building on the legacy of TEAM LEWIS’ founding, while simultaneously growing into other sectors and services. It’s not just the quality of these brands coming on board with us, but the relationships we have already built with the people working there that really excites me for the future work we will be delivering together,” Harkin added.