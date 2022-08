TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency.

Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the focus on delivering value to clients, as well as the development of our ESG services in the region. Jennifer’s international track record and integrated marketing experience will be one of our keys to success. I am really excited for her to take up this position and see what the future holds for us in Australia.”

Greatrex joined the agency a year ago as Client Engagement Director where she was responsible for driving growth, awareness and client value in Australia. She also led on the development of Sustainability Now, a campaign designed to empower brands with insights to help them tackle issues surrounding climate change and sustainability, as well as better communicate their sustainability commitments.

On her appointment, Greatrex said: “This is an exciting time for TEAM LEWIS in Australia, with new team hires, several fantastic new clients and the rapid expansion of our TEAM LEWIS Foundation cause-related commitments.

“This year we aim to continue this momentum and growth across all service sectors globally, and build on our award-winning B2B campaigns and groundbreaking metaverse projects. We will also expand our work in the ESG and sustainability arena, with further announcements coming soon.”

In the last 12 months, TEAM LEWIS Australia has added a slew of new brands to its portfolio including Forescout, Workato, Peerspace and UST. It is also experiencing strong growth momentum having recorded a 25 per cent increase in retainers year-on-year, driven by the agency’s tech practice, led by Sydney-based regional head of technology, Smitha Virik.

While enterprise tech continues to be a key pillar for TEAM LEWIS Australia, there are also plans to forge a new centre of excellence dedicated to environment, sustainability, and governance (ESG). As the team continues to grow, the focus will be on expanding the range of creative and innovation capabilities amongst the team which has been a growing segment for the business in the market.

Former managing director Steven Reilly will be leaving the business to pursue an inhouse role with Colonial First State as Director of External Communications.

Yeo added: “Over his six years tenure with us, Steven has proven himself to be a strong leader, helping us develop a great client portfolio and presence in the market. As he hands the reins of our office to Jennifer, I look forward to us realising our next stage of growth in the market.”