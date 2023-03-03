TEAM LEWIS Launches New Global Consultancy- VIVID
TEAM LEWIS has today launched VIVID, a new global reputation and impact consultancy, designed to respond to the rapidly changing, fast-moving, digital-first world.
VIVID will inject pace, emotion, creativity, and visual thinking into reputation management and purpose campaigns.
Tapping into skills and knowledge from across TEAM LEWIS’ twenty four offices and six hundred staff, VIVID will assemble bespoke teams for each client. Cross discipline, geography and specialist consultants will work together to deliver the most impactful and creative outcomes at speed.
The new practice has been inspired and influenced by the work done around the world by TEAM LEWIS Foundation. Story-telling skill, and millions of dollars, have been shared with important community causes, each nominated by an employee. It provides VIVID with a unique experience of purpose-driven causes and charities.
The team has already delivered game-changing and award-winning VIVID work for clients including Schneider Electric (one of the world’s most sustainable corporations), SkyScanner and OKX. The VIVID practice will be led by Helen Ellis, the agency’s global sustainability lead and reputation expert.
Ellis has provided consultancy and award winning campaigns in the ESG space including 2022 accolades at the PR Moment, B2B Marketing, PRCA and Corp Comms Awards. TEAM LEWIS has also received recognition for its Foundation and innovative D&I recruitment approaches.
Yvonne van Bokhoven, EVP Europe and APAC, said: “VIVID is designed to engineer new creative approaches to reputational content, engagement and brand experiences. This approach is built on the understanding brands are an emotional experience, rooted in what stakeholders can feel and understand. Real impact is made by understanding how audiences want to engage and connecting on the causes that matter most to them.”
Here in APAC, the practice is being led by Thomas Skelton (featured image), director of corporate strategy.
