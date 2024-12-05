Teads & VIDAA Extend & Expand Exclusive Global CTV Partnership Across US, Europe & APAC

Teads has announced an expansion of its exclusive partnership with VIDAA, the smart TV operating system powering dozens of manufacturers worldwide including Hisense, Toshiba, Scheider, Loewe, Leica and Akai. The partnership is active in the US, Canada, and in 27 markets across Europe and APAC (including Australia).

Under this extended partnership, Teads maintains exclusive access to VIDAA’s prominent on-screen placement for native CTV home screen ads, enabling advertisers to make a powerful first impression on tens of millions of VIDAA-powered Smart TVs globally, including those made by Hisense, Toshiba, and over 400 additional brands. In addition to premium home screen placements, Teads also gains unparalleled access to VIDAA’s own VIDAA Channels streaming service, unlocking premium CTV video inventory for advertisers globally. This collaboration strengthens Teads’ direct-to-glass capabilities, supporting its mission to provide brands with consistent, high-quality ad experiences across all screens.

“Extending our exclusive partnership with VIDAA allows us to further support our global CTV strategy with an unrivaled offering that bridges the gap between digital and TV,” said Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO, Teads.

“Our CTV Native and Homescreen offerings both complement and differentiate our overall strategy with innovative ad products and a larger selection to continue reaching consumers in new ways. We’re excited to continue delivering impactful reach to our brand partners through one of the world’s leading smart TV platforms.”

“This extension with Teads reinforces VIDAA’s commitment to fostering partnerships that promote sustainable growth for our brand, content, and advertising partners. By combining our global platform’s reach in living rooms across the world with Teads’ expertise in digital advertising, we’re creating significant opportunities for brands to engage audiences meaningfully,” said VIDAA USA CEO Guy Edri.

Teads’ collaboration with VIDAA builds on its growing CTV inventory partnerships across the world and meets the rising demand for CTV ad solutions globally. Teads provides comprehensive campaign performance insights, working with measurement leaders like Comscore, Cint, and LiveRamp to offer brands robust targeting and audience engagement capabilities.

VIDAA continues to serve a vast, global audience that streams over two billion hours of content each month across top global and regional content providers. With hundreds of leading local and global content partners from across the globe and support for features like AirPlay 2, VIDAA Voice, and VIDAA Art, as well as its own VIDAA Kids and VIDAA Channels solutions, the platform enables brands to reach and engage diverse audiences with precise geo-targeting on VIDAA-powered devices worldwide.