TBWA\Sydney And Eleven Reveal Secret Travel Agents Urging Aussies To Head To New Zealand

TBWA\Sydney And Eleven Reveal Secret Travel Agents Urging Aussies To Head To New Zealand
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A team of high-profile celebrities have been revealed as Secret (Travel) Agents working to encourage Australians to book a holiday in Aotearoa New Zealand, in a new campaign from TBWA\Sydney and Eleven.

With successfully executed missions like introducing the flat white to Australian culture or reminding Australians of how New Zealand does winter with its longer snow season, the Secret (Travel) Agents’ network of approximately 600,000 (unconfirmed) has been infiltrating Australians’ minds, hearts and mouths for years.

In this new campaign from TBWA\Sydney and Eleven, the identities of some of the agents have been revealed in a recorded video conference. Melanie Bracewell, Ricki-Lee, Richard Wilkins, Stan Walker, Kita Mean, Broxh and the Beached Az Whale have been revealed as Secret (Travel) Agents who have been working to remind the world what is unique and special about Aotearoa New Zealand.

The brief is simple yet effective. Find ways to include New Zealand in regular chat, social media feeds, or general conversation. For example, posting a throwback picture from Waitomo Glowworm Caves, sharing your love of a Central Otago Pinot Noir, or simply reminding Australians that New Zealand scallops are just a bit bigger than theirs.

Those who have experienced the Manaakitanga (warm welcome, hospitality and kindness) of New Zealand’s people have a strong adoration of all things Aotearoa. They are looking to seek more of the uniqueness New Zealand has to offer and will have what it takes to be a Secret (Travel) Agent.

Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, executive creative director at TBWA\Sydney, said: “Anyone who knows a New Zealander, knows we just can’t shut up about how unique and beautiful our country is. Turns out, this behaviour is not random. It’s highly choreographed by an undercover society of Secret (Travel) Agents acting to encourage Australians to take a holiday in New Zealand.”

Andrew Waddel, Tourism New Zealand’s general manager, Australia, unofficially shared: “New Zealand is ready to welcome Australians to seek out the unexpected in Aotearoa. While some of our Secret (Travel) Agents have been revealed, this only means we need to find more for the cause – which is easily done by welcoming more Australians to New Zealand, and into our Agent whānau. It’s time for Australians to travel to Aotearoa and immerse themselves in a place filled with unmissable experiences and unmistakable Manaakitanga.”

Evan Roberts, chief creative officer of TBWA\Sydney, said: “While this campaign is delivered in a Kiwi tongue-in-cheek manner, the marketing implications are huge. From an earned media moment we are mobilising every advocate they have ever had in the history of social media, capturing first-party data and then rewarding them for their behaviour.”

The campaign is running across social media, earned media, trade and OOH.

Client: Tourism New Zealand
Creative Agency: TBWA\Sydney
PR Agency: Eleven
Production Company: Photoplay
Gary John – Director
Editors:
Andy Kristiaman @ Carve & Stitch
Joe Morris

Please login with linkedin to comment

ELEVEN TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]