TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams

TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ and ANZ have launched a new initiative – “ANZ Screen Savers” – to help us keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from financial scams with the most adorable security advice.

The initiative combines the one thing all grandparents want – pictures of their grandchildren – with advice they need – tips to avoid getting scammed.

Launching just in time for Mother’s Day, the programme calls on New Zealanders to take photos of their children holding up a sign with banking safely tips, before adding the photo to their grandparent’s devices as its wallpaper. The goal is to have families share banking safely advice while uploading a wallpaper that serves as a reminder about steps grandparents can take to avoid being scammed in a way that’s memorable and loved.

The “ANZ Screen Savers” initiative was launched after research revealed that over half of over 65-year-olds have experienced an actual, or attempted scam in the last 12 months.

The campaign will be an ongoing initiative from the bank, running in social, digital and print, and being promoted through earned media and influencer partnerships.

Shane Bradnick, TBWA\NZ chief creative officer, said: “Sometimes security advice can be dry, forgettable and in formats that may never reach the people that most need it. We all know someone who has been affected by a scam recently because they are so rife. So we wanted to find a way to have families teach their loved ones and ensure the most important banking safely information gets to those most vulnerable to these scammers.”

The three top tips that every over 65-year-old should know are – never give strangers access to your devices, don’t click links in unexpected texts or emails, and hang up if unknown callers ask for personal info.

Ben Kelleher, ANZ managing director for Personal Banking said, “Older adults are being disproportionately impacted by a range of online scams – they’re afraid of being scammed but aren’t always aware of what to do to stay safe. Only 29 per cent of them are speaking to their families about their scamming incident, so we are hoping this initiative will help them to speak more freely about this subject and feel more at ease.”