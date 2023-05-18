TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams

TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ and ANZ have launched a new initiative – “ANZ Screen Savers” – to help us keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from financial scams with the most adorable security advice.

    The initiative combines the one thing all grandparents want – pictures of their grandchildren – with advice they need – tips to avoid getting scammed.

    Launching just in time for Mother’s Day, the programme calls on New Zealanders to take photos of their children holding up a sign with banking safely tips, before adding the photo to their grandparent’s devices as its wallpaper. The goal is to have families share banking safely advice while uploading a wallpaper that serves as a reminder about steps grandparents can take to avoid being scammed in a way that’s memorable and loved.

    The “ANZ Screen Savers” initiative was launched after research revealed that over half of over 65-year-olds have experienced an actual, or attempted scam in the last 12 months.

    The campaign will be an ongoing initiative from the bank, running in social, digital and print, and being promoted through earned media and influencer partnerships.

    Shane Bradnick, TBWA\NZ chief creative officer, said: “Sometimes security advice can be dry, forgettable and in formats that may never reach the people that most need it. We all know someone who has been affected by a scam recently because they are so rife. So we wanted to find a way to have families teach their loved ones and ensure the most important banking safely information gets to those most vulnerable to these scammers.”

    The three top tips that every over 65-year-old should know are – never give strangers access to your devices, don’t click links in unexpected texts or emails, and hang up if unknown callers ask for personal info.

    Ben Kelleher, ANZ managing director for Personal Banking said, “Older adults are being disproportionately impacted by a range of online scams – they’re afraid of being scammed but aren’t always aware of what to do to stay safe. Only 29 per cent of them are speaking to their families about their scamming incident, so we are hoping this initiative will help them to speak more freely about this subject and feel more at ease.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
    • Media

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

    Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
    • Marketing

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

    Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

    Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
    • Marketing

    Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

    Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

    B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
    • Partner Content

    B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

    B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
    • Marketing

    Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

    Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

    Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
    • Marketing

    Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

    Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

    Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
    • Marketing

    Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

    Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

    Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
    • Marketing

    Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

    Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

    Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
    • Technology

    Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

    Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

    Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
    • Technology

    Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

    Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

    Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
    • Marketing

    Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

    Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

    TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
    • Advertising

    TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

    Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]