TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022
The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies.
For the exhibition, each agency will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can shape who we are and the world we live in.
Now in its ninth edition, the triennial Prize is Australia’s highest national accolade for contemporary design bestowed by an Australian public gallery and seeks to profile a different field of design practice every three years. In 2022, the Prize exhibition showcases the capacity of advertising and communication design to influence how we consume, act and behave as a society, while drawing attention to the creative minds behind the campaigns working across graphic design, typography, digital media, film, psychology and creative writing.
Including the Australian offices of multinational and independent creative agencies, the finalists invited by the NGV to compete for the $30,000 Prize are: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, DDB Group Melbourne, Frost* collective, Gilimbaa, Leo Burnett Australia, TBWA\Melbourne, The Royals and Thinkerbell.
The NGV’s design curators undertook national research to establish a shortlist that would represent and showcase the breadth of excellence in Australia’s advertising and creative communications sector. Participating agencies include long-established leaders and disruptors, and agencies that have carved out their own unique space through their focus and specific approach.
When exhibited together the eight agencies will provide a unique insight into the creative process and the motivations and aspirations of some of Australia’s most dynamic professionals working in the field.
For the exhibition, the NGV challenged each agency to create a campaign that articulated the potential of creativity to accelerate positive social, cultural, economic or environmental change. The eight exhibited campaigns represent a call to action for Australia to realise its ‘creative potential’.
Tony Ellwood AM, director of the NGV, said: “Australian advertising and communications agencies attract some of the most creative minds in the country. The 2022 Rigg Design Prize is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the extraordinary talent of this multifaceted design discipline, which is rarely examined within the walls of an art gallery. The NGV is committed to elevating all areas of Australian contemporary design, as well as challenging ideas about what design looks like in the twenty-first century.”
Ewan McEoin (pictured, right), senior curator, contemporary art, design and architecture, NGV, said: “We have challenged some of the most creative minds in our country to convince Australians that creativity is something to be valued and embraced as a powerful force capable of influencing and shaping a better future. We want them to highlight, clarify and amplify the extent to which creativity has the potential to shape who we are and the country we live in. We must elevate the value we place on creativity; it is a critical ingredient for a better, fairer and healthier tomorrow.”
The Rigg Design Prize is a generous legacy of the late Colin Rigg (1895–1982), a former secretary of the NGV’s felton bequests’ committee. Previously known as the Cicely and Colin Rigg Contemporary Design Award, the invitational prize was established in 1994 to recognise contemporary design practice in Victoria. In 2015, for the first time in the award’s twenty-year history, the Rigg included shortlisted designers from across the country. In previous years, the Prize has celebrated achievements in jewellery, furniture and interior design.
The Rigg Design Prize 2022 will be on display from 7 October 2022 to 29 January 2023 at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia at Fed Square, Melbourne, Australia. The winning campaign will be announced on 13 October.
Please login with linkedin to commentNGV TBWA\Melbourne The Rigg Design Prize Thinkerbell
Latest News
Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market
After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market. Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and […]
The Stock Merchant Provisions And The Offices Launch Colourful New Canned Fish Packaging
Canned fish is a top source of omega-3 fats & B2, B3, B6 and B12, all while giving you the halitosis of a stray cat.
“Means F@cking Nothing!” Tony Armstrong Talks Winning A Logie
Surely if there's anything sacrosanct in the Australian TV industry it's Bert's wigs, Kerri-Anne's Botox & the Logie?
9News Perth Pinches Gareth Parker As News Director
Gareth Parker promising more Eagles, Freo and iron ore stories, as he moves to new role at 9News Perth.
Teal MP Sophie Scamps Takes Aim At Junk Food Advertising
Junk food advertising to kids back under the spotlight. Yet again, bad parenting choices escaping said spotlight.
“Grow Some Balls!” Snickers Facing Global Boycott Following Snivelling Chinese Apology Over Taiwan
Of all the potential triggers for WWIII, few would've suspected it would be the nutty, caramelly goodness of a Snickers.
Total TV Advertising Market Up 11%, As BVOD Continues To Surge
TV ad spends prove to be in rude health. Which should translate to even ruder long lunches for TV bosses.
Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on […]
Sunday TV Wrap: The Block Hammers Out The Competition In Big Debut
The Block debuts to strong numbers, as Scott Cam set to publish his collected works of Logies acceptance speeches.
The Block’s Regional Move Translates To More Regional Viewers
Say what you like about COVID, but it's certainly made the regionals cool again. Not that anyone's watching Landline.
The Masked Singer Capitalises On Our Neighbours Nostalgia With First Reveal
Masked Singer, MKR, The Block! B&T didn't know where to turn last night until Commonwealth Games javelin won our hearts.
Streets And Asembl Join Forces To Create Ice-Cream-Scented Candles
Arguably the most thoughtless present ever - the ubiquitous scented candle - now comes in your favourite ice-creams.
WPP Reports $11.8B In Sales In The First Six Months Of 2022, But Aussie Ops Prove A Drag
WPP unveils impressive half years and, yes, B&T has again converted the pounds to dollars for your reading delectation.
Car Insurer ROLLiN And Bear Meets Eagle On Fire To Highlight Hip Hop History In New Project
This is certainly a new approach for a car insurer & welcome respite from the meerkats & AAMI's fake call centre women.
New Decoding Crypto Series Lands On Nova Podcast
Markedly improve your crypto skills and possibly your prattishness too with this new Nova podcast.
Coopers Unveils New Look, The First In 20 Years
Coopers disproves the theory you can't mess with perfection, revealing rebrand for its splendiferous ale.
Domino’s Teases New Burger-Themed Pizza Range Via It’s Friday
Domino's set to tread on the competition's toes with new burger pizza range. Hopes not high for the pizza Filet-O-Fish.
CHEP Brisbane Launches Bridal Range For Michael Hill Jeweller
Okay, so Michael Hill Jeweller isn't the poshest place for an engagement ring, but it's a step up from Cash Converters.
Russel Howcroft Re-Signs To Stay With 3AW Breakfast Until 2026
Can't stand the thought of waking up to Russel Howcroft? Best keep the dial well away from Melbourne's 3AW.
The Masked Singer Is Back And It Is A Bonkers Extravaganza
The Masked Singer is one part singing competition, one part guessing game & one part the nightmares of your childhood.
Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five
Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has been ranked the fourth fastest growing agency in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, according to the 2022 PRovoke PR Agency ‘Fast Movers’ rankings. Icon’s fee income for calendar 2021 grew 84.3 per cent, making it the fastest-growing and largest independent agency in Australia. The Melbourne-based indy was ranked […]
Paris Hilton And Sky Ferreira Charging Fans $377 NFT To Watch New Horror Flick
Paris Hilton charging fans $377 to watch her new horror movie. Some prepared to pay as much as $500 not to watch it.
Former AFL Umpire Speaks Out Against Abuse In New Campaign
B&T would never tolerate the abuse of any sporting official. Okay, we can be a little potty mouthed if our team loses.
TikTok Deletes Filter After It Gets Roasted For Being “Fatphobic!”
Who needs a filter to make us all look fat & bloated when we already have excessive alcohol consumption and fast food.
“I’ll Call You A W@nker!” The Project’s Hamish MacDonald Gets Roasted By Guest
The Project's Hamish MacDonald has been called a wanker. And, no, it wasn't a Lisa Wikinson tanty either.
Thursday TV Wrap: 10’s Dog House Pulls In Big Numbers, But The Commonwealth Games Has Last Bark
10's Dog House debuts to solid numbers last night. Proof we're a nation of dog lovers, just not dog poo picker-uppers.
Eliza O’Hare Shares Her Clever Thoughts On Are Media’s Research Project HERFuture
Here, B&T chats with the editor of home decor mag Inside Out. A woman, we doubt, knows the horror that is Ikea erection.
Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm
Tiger Brokers, an online broker for millennials and Gen Z, is offering fans the chance to win sideline seats to Melbourne Storm’s Round 21 clash against the Titans at AAMI Park (Friday 5 August 2022). The campaign has reached its peak, and now every Australian can also have the chance to win a Melbourne Storm […]
Meta Rolls Out NFTs On Instagram And Facebook
Zuck can't leave his play thing alone for a minute, can he? See what's new under the bonnet with this news.
SCA And Mushroom Group Bringing Sexy Back With RNB Fridays Concert Series
As this Fridayz concert series proves, the simple addition of a Z at the end of words can seriously up your cool cachet.
“So Messed Up!” Fury As TikTok Star’s Adidas Bikini Collab Labelled As “Blasphemous”
TikTok star labelled "blasphemous" for provocative bikini shoot. B&T yet to receive Jesus' side of the story, however.
We Are Social Opens Office In Amsterdam
We Are Social has opened its first Amsterdam office. The office snacks now disappearing at an alarming rate of knots.
Harvey Norman To Sponsor 2022 delicious. Produce Awards
B&T's a huge fan of the delicious. Produce Awards. Particularly the hotly contested root crop and legume categories.
The Proof’s In The Pudding – You Can’t Underspend, Under Target & Under Invest For ROI
This columnist is comparing marketing ROI to Yorkshire puddings. As baffling as that sounds, he makes a meaty point.
UK Funeral Providers Banned From Advertising Eco-Friendly Coffins
Surely the most eco-friendly funeral of all has to be eaten and swallowed by some form of aggressive wildlife.
ACA Reporter Hit With Seperate Assault Charges Following Clash With Ricky Nixon
Dodgy laundromats, loud neighbours and shonky tradies everywhere rejoice as ACA hack gets tables turned.