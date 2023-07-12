TBWA\Melbourne Makes Two Promotions To Its Creative Department

    TBWA\Melbourne, has today announced the promotion of Matt Stoddart to executive creative director and Pat Sofra to  head of art & design.

    The move comes at a time when the agency continues to expand its core offerings across the total brand experience.

    Paul Reardon, chief creative officer, TBWA\Melbourne & TBWA\Adelaide, commented: “Both Matt and Pat have been instrumental in delivering some of our best work and our most disruptive thinking. Any client or creative that works with Matt, soon sees their name in the spotlight. He has a way of producing great thinking on any pretty much any brand he touches. While Pat Sofra is one of the best designers I’ve ever met. He approaches design with a combination of philosophy and passion that’s really inspiring to be around.”

    L-R: Matt Stoddart & Pat Sofra 

    Stoddart brings more than 20 years’ experience, working across the whole communication landscape for a range of brands, including NAB, Vodka Cruiser, and Nissan. His work has garnered international and local recognition at every major award show – including Cannes Lions, D&AD, and Effies. The newly appointed executive creative director has also been previously named as one of the ‘Top 25 Innovators in Communication’ for Asia Pacific. His new role will support Reardon in Creative leadership of the agency.

    Matt Stoddart, executive creative director, TBWA\Melbourne and Eleven, added:

    “I’m pumped to continue building TBWA’s reputation as the versatile creative partner that it is – leading the team to create disruption across not only advertising, but all parts of the customer experience.”

    Sofra has been with the agency for 17 years and brings a wealth of experience, working across brands such as Adidas, SEEK and Coles. Alongside receiving global recognition across a number of projects, Sofra was recently acknowledged for the NGV – Rigg Design Prize. He will head up the Craft department, working closely with the Creative leads to ensure strategic design remains a key capability of the agency.

    Pat Sofra, head of art & design, TBWA\Melbourne, added “I’m excited to lead the team in crafting work that creates new levels of engagement. To make great creative, idea and execution are as important as each other. I’ve always been excited to be at the core of that process. Now more than ever.”

