TBWA\Australia Launches GenAI Film Festival

TBWA\Australia has launched the DISRUPT AI Film Festival (DAIFF), the nation’s first GenAI film festival dedicated to reimagining the art of storytelling through generative artificial intelligence and video.

With a national scope and a culturally open theme — “Humans and Their Tools” — the festival invites filmmakers, technologists, students, artists and creators to submit original Human+AI generated films, which explore the evolving relationship between humanity and the tools we invent.

The festival, featuring a national showcase, a live screening of the winning entries, expert commentary, and panels on the future of talent, ethics, and AI-powered storytelling, will be held on 29th October 2025.

“The DISRUPT festival is a platform for filmmaking with humans using GenAI tools. We’re looking to surface some amazing local Australian talent. It’s open to anyone here with an interest in film and storytelling,” said Paul Reardon, Chief Creative Officer at TBWA.

“The theme was chosen very carefully, to prove a point. The creative tools Generative AI continues to deliver are incredible. But as with any tools in our history, it’s the skill of the craftsperson wielding them that makes the difference.”

While Australia has the capability, the craft, and the creative edge, as a market it’s not recognised at the same level as the GenAI Festivals in New York and London, who steal the spotlight, with Australia’s talent going largely unrecognised. DISRUPT is here to change this, putting Australia at the forefront of the global creative AI movement, where it belongs.

“We’re witnessing a rapid rise in international GenAI film festivals and Australia needs a seat at that table,” said Lucio Ribeiro, TBWA’s Chief AI & Innovation Officer.

“DISRUPT provides this seat. We’re not here to observe the future of storytelling, we’re here to shape it with our own community. And we’ll do it with transparency, accountability, and humans at the centre.”

About DAIFF

DAIFF will celebrate standout work across four categories, cumulating in one Grand Prix overall winner with a prize purse of AUD 15,000.

The four categories include:

Best Short Film – under 3 minutes

Best Long Film – 3 to 15 minutes

Best Student Film – under 3 minutes

Grand Prix Winner – selected from the three category winners

While the criteria across all submissions will need to demonstrate a clear creative collaboration between human creators and generative AI tools. Filmmakers are asked to articulate the human contribution, whether through narrative, visual style, or direction, and disclose the tools used in the process.